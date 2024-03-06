Her pro training team welcomes dogs to these retreats at the Bowerland Holiday Cottages and Devon Dogs site in Okehampton.

Ever since Lauren Langman secured this site on the television show Relocation Relocation, owners have booked sought-after places on her innovative retreats. Returning with tangible results and having made notable training progress, owners have described the retreats as the “best decision” they have ever made.

While Devon Dogs offers retreats on a host of training niches, Bowerland Cottages offers 100% custom training retreats.

Bowerland Cottages: Personalised Stay-and-Train Retreats

No matter what training challenges you’re facing, Lauren Langman’s expert team will help you overcome these on a Stay-and-Train Retreat. These bespoke retreats take place on the Devon Dogs site, with guests staying in a luxury Bowerland Cottage.

Ahead of your arrival, your personal trainer will arrange a custom schedule to help you achieve your unique training goals. Guests have described this personalised approach as “refreshingly different” and “hugely positive, friendly, and supportive.”

Depending on the level of dog training you need, you can book a three-, four-, or seven-night retreat:

Base — the three-night stay — includes 10 hours of dog training, two months of access to online classes, one online workshop, and a £20 gift voucher. You’ll stay in the Annexe or Tor View Studio.

— the three-night stay — includes 10 hours of dog training, two months of access to online classes, one online workshop, and a £20 gift voucher. You’ll stay in the Annexe or Tor View Studio. Summit — the four-night stay — includes 15 hours of dog training, three months of access to online classes, two online workshops, and a £30 gift voucher. You’ll stay in the Annexe or Tor View Studio.

— the four-night stay — includes 15 hours of dog training, three months of access to online classes, two online workshops, and a £30 gift voucher. You’ll stay in the Annexe or Tor View Studio. Peak — the seven-night stay — includes 20 hours of dog training, four months of access to online classes, four online workshops, and a £40 gift voucher. You’ll stay in Dartmoor Inn Studio, Old Dairy Cottage, Parsley Cottage, Leafy Nook Cottage, or Holly Hock Cottage.

Each of these cottages offers a relaxing break away from the busyness of daily life. You’ll enjoy a tranquil corner in the Devonshire countryside, with miles of picturesque scenery on your doorstep.

Your training hours will cover a pre-arrival call, one-to-one training sessions, group training sessions, and a post-departure call. All retreats also include access to a Bake Off Workshop, lifetime access to the Sexier Than a Squirrel Challenge, and a notepad and pen.

Devon Dogs: A Retreat for Every Training Niche

Stay-and-Train Retreats aside, Devon Dogs offers several dog training retreats that range from one day to two weeks in length. Those who book longer retreats can enjoy a luxury stay in one of the cosy Bowerland Cottages.

Some of Devon Dogs’ retreats include the following.

The Naughty But Nice Retreat

The Naughty But Nice Retreat shows owners how to overcome challenges that can make being out and about difficult. This retreat is for dogs who:

Growl.

Lunge.

Bark.

Pace.

Stop on walks.

Jump at strangers.

Chase people or animals.

Run to other dogs.

Avoid car travel.

In 2023, Devon Dogs won the Silver Experience of the Year Award at the South West Tourism Awards for the Naughty But Nice Retreat. The Award recognises the memorable activities and high level of user participation involved in this retreat.

Naughty But Nice allows you to practise new training strategies and play fun-filled games in a mixture of environments. You’ll learn how to understand your dog’s body language and inspire them with enticing rewards. Aside from working with your dog, you’ll also practise with Devon Dogs’ on-site calm, confident dogs.

At the end of the retreat, you’ll return home with a detailed plan that helps you continue to develop your training.

Scent Focused Week

Scent Focused Week combines one-to-one and group training sessions that help owners encourage dogs to use their sense of smell.

Action-packed games will see you and your dog take part in home searches and out-and-about tracking. This retreat will help your dog sniff out dropped car keys, smell their way to lost scarves, and assist with any other scent-based detective work.

During this retreat, you’ll train both on-site and out and about. Devon Dogs will arrange diverse search setups in different locations, including a fun “mystery” event. You’ll also receive in-cottage training, where you’ll learn skills that you can practise at home.

Outside of training hours, you can take part in a variety of social activities, a Devon Dogs Bake Off, and fitness sessions with like-minded dog owners. You’ll also go home with a plan of action to make progressing with your training easy.

You can bring up to three dogs and a second person to this retreat (more by request).

The PDT Charge Retreat

The PDT Charge Retreat takes participants on a seven-day journey to becoming a dog trainer. The retreat is open to those who have already qualified as Pro Dog Trainers via Absolute Dogs’ Pro Dog Trainer certification programme.

On the retreat you’ll dive into practical sessions that take your teaching and training to the next level. Enjoy planning and teaching classes in a supportive environment where the Devon Dogs team is on hand to offer guidance.

You’ll:

Explore several challenges that dog owners face and play games that can solve these challenges with multiple dogs.

Shadow Devon Dogs’ sessions and teach these classes with the expert training team.

Have the opportunity to plan venues and teach from people’s homes — invaluable skills for a dog trainer.

Training aside, Devon Dogs will show you how to start and grow your dog training business. On top of this, you can enjoy social events and breakfast and lunch planning sessions with other participants.

You’re welcome to bring a friend and their dog to this retreat.

Registration is currently closed for the PDT Charge Retreat. Join the waitlist to hear as soon as the course reopens.

International Week

International Week is an adventure trip of a lifetime for owners and their dogs. You’ll partake in a host of one-to-one and group training sessions and work with Lauren Langman’s dogs.

As an international guest, the training team will take you behind the scenes of Devon Dogs and invite you to social activities. They can even be around to help with transport to and from the train station and sorting out your groceries for your cottage stay.

You’re welcome to bring a friend and their dog to this retreat.

The Adventure Retreat

The Adventure Retreat is an action-packed week of agility, gundog, search, fitness, obedience, and heelwork/tricks training. During this week of dog training sports, you’ll uncover the benefits of games-based training and leave with a wealth of strategies to implement.

You’re welcome to bring a friend as a spectator, or Devon Dogs can arrange an additional handler place for an additional cost.

The Super Spaniel Retreat

The Super Spaniel Retreat fills a tailor-made week with one-to-one and group training sessions. These sessions cover both theory and practical, hands-on training. You’ll work off-site, on-site, andin your cottage, allowing you to develop training skills that you can take home.

Ideal for spaniel owners, you’ll learn all about this breed and the strategies that make owning a spaniel easier. The retreat sessions will show you how to guide your spaniel into and out of situations of all kinds, focusing on areas like:

Gundog training.

Scent training.

Special spaniel tricks.

Fitness.

Lead work.

Focus.

Calmness.

Recall.

Outside of training, enjoy social activities like coffee time, fireside chats, a takeaway/dinner night, and a Devon Dogs Bake Off. At the end of the retreat, you’ll go home with an action plan so you can keep progressing with your training.

You can bring up to three dogs to this retreat. All spaniel breeds and their crosses are welcome. You can also bring a friend as a spectator, or Devon Dogs can arrange an additional handler place for an additional cost.

Pro Dog Trainer Expert Week

Aspiring or established dog trainers who have started or completed Absolute Dogs’ Pro Dog Trainer course can step up their skills at Pro Dog Trainer Expert Week. Lauren Langman and the PDT Team teach sessions throughout the week, and all attendees get involved in the energetic, insightful learning experience.

Up to two people can share one booking. Dogs are welcome but are not required.

The Agility Retreat

The seven-day Agility Retreat allows owners to accelerate their agility skills in a small group. The Devon Dogs team will accommodate dogs of all abilities and oversee training in:

Handling.

Course walking, setting, and planning.

Sequencing and confidence.

Contact obstacles and weaving.

Fitness (for you and your dog).

Warmups, cooldowns, and rehabilitation.

Nutrition for your dog.

Devon Dogs’ founder Lauren Langman is an agility champion who has represented Team GB at the World Championship level and won at Crufts and Olympia. She often joins some of the agility sessions on this retreat.

Outside of agility training, you’ll enjoy social activities with other agility lovers and a masterclass/Tuesday evening class. The Devon Dogs trainers will suggest a session that will best fit your needs.

The Deep Dive and Mechanics Two-Week Retreat

The brand-new Deep Dive and Mechanics Retreat is Devon Dogs’ first-ever two-week residential package. Perfect for dog owners and trainers, participants will overcome their limiting beliefs about their dog training capacity as the Devon Dogs team challenges them to push their boundaries.

You’ll follow a carefully crafted curriculum full of games-based training and work with Devon Dogs’ on-site stooge dog team. Sign up to:

Become an expert in powerful, results-focused games.

Get involved in hands-on training with Devon Dogs’ experts.

Receive the feedback you need to level up your training approaches.

If you wonder why one training approach works with one dog but not another, this is the retreat for you. You’ll become a troubleshooting pro who can prescribe the right games for different dogs’ needs.

Outside of training, you’ll enjoy social occasions with other participants, including meals and out-and-about adventures.

You’re welcome to bring your dog or work with one of Devon Dogs’.

The Heelwork to Music Retreat

The Heelwork to Music Retreat blends one-to-one and group training to immerse owners and their dogs in a unique heelwork experience. You’ll play fun games that help you master the choreography, fitness, and tricks that make for impressive dog dancing. These positive, reward-focused games make picking up heelwork skills easier, and Devon Dogs welcomes dogs of all ages and abilities.

This retreat includes both theory and practical, hands-on training. You’ll also get involved in distraction action work and social activities. At the end of the retreat, you’ll go home with an action plan that lays out your next training steps.

You can bring up to three dogs to this retreat. You’re also welcome to bring a friend as a spectator, or Devon Dogs can arrange an additional handler place for an additional cost.

The Obedience Retreat

The Obedience Retreat welcomes dogs and their owners to a variety of one-to-one and small group sessions. Devon Dogs has crafted this retreat to offer a fun, creative alternative to traditional obedience training. You’ll practise fun games that help you step up your dog’s:

Retrieve.

Heelwork.

Scent work.

Whiplash recall.

Ability to wait/stay.

Outside of training, join other participants for social activities and a Devon Dogs Bake Off.

You can bring up to three dogs to this retreat, which is suitable for dogs of all ages and abilities. You’re also welcome to bring a friend as a spectator, or Devon Dogs can arrange an additional handler place for an additional cost.

Find The Right Retreat for You and Your Dog

With so many retreats on offer at Bowerland Cottages and Devon Dogs, there’s a training holiday to suit all needs. If you’re unsure which is the best fit for your dog’s needs, contact Lauren Langman’s team, and an expert will help you choose the right retreat for you.

About Lauren Langman

Lauren Langman has revolutionised the dog training world with her transformative retreats, training sessions, Sexier Than a Squirrel podcast, and other resources. Games sit at the heart of her training initiatives, which promote fun for owners and their dogs, never punishments or corrections. As the founder of Devon Dogs and Bowerland Cottages, she helps dog owners across the UK and beyond achieve their training ambitions.