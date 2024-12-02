The headline numbers for the latest car in Lamborghini’s lineup are borderline ridiculous. As well they should be, entirely befitting of one of motoring’s most illustrious marques. We’ll get back to them, however, as one word consistently cropped up during the car’s launch: comfort. It’s not a word widely associated with supercars and certainly not Lamborghinis. Comfort isn’t their raison d’etre, or ragioni di vita to borrow local parlance from Sant’Agata. Yet it was something of a buzzword for the new Lamborghini Temerario, with Lamborghini’s exec team clearly proud of the work covered in this area.

Now, I wasn’t overly unimpressed by the ergonomics of the Huracan. I’m 6” 2 and fitted it easily enough, finding a comfortable driving position easily enough and being impressed by its commuting abilities. Others, however, had strongly disagreed with that assessment. You get well fed at these car launches, you see. People, too, are getting bigger. And they expect comfort these days; you can have your cake and eat it.

Sliding down into the driver’s seat of the Lamborghini Temerario it was immediately obvious that much thought, consideration and work has been done on the ergonomics. Lessons learned too, from elsewhere. There’s just lots of space. The seat slides a long way back and drops a long way down. I don’t do track days in these press cars so hadn’t really though about it, but in the Temerario I could sit in here with a crash helmet on comfortably.

The layout is pleasingly sparse. A centre touchscreen which doesn’t dominate, a screen for your passenger because that’s a thing these days and all your vitals laid out on the dash.

The Lamborghini Temerario’s headline numbers

There are unsubtle Lamborghini additions to the layout which pleased me. Most sportscars have a drift mode these days, accessible via a few menus in the touchscreen. The Lamborghini Temerario, however, features this functionality prominently on the steering wheel. Feeling fruity in your supercar with a sweeping roundabout approaching? Get those dials set and slide your way through! Obviously, don’t do that, it’s for track use. No one will ever use that on a roundabout, I’m sure.

There’s certainly enough power on offer to ignite the fire in your inner hooligan. The turbocharged V8 alone produces 789bhp, which I’m sure we can all agree is plenty. Throw in three electric motors and total output hits 907bhp. 0-62mph is a claimed 2.7secs and with those numbers I’m sure that’s achievable. Yikes.

Lamborghinis are about more than straight line performance, with the emotion of their engines designed to stir the soul. Certainly, anyone who has experienced the gargantuan roar of the naturally aspirated V10 fitted to the Huracan will remember it for life. Turbochargers and electric motors don’t naturally lend themselves to such environment shattering output, but again, the Lamborghini Temerario has this covered.

They’ve managed to get this turbocharged V8 to rev all the way up to 10,000rpm. This is hybridisation and lowering emissions Lamborghini style.

On which, Lamborghini is the first luxury car manufacturer to have a completely hybridised line up. The Urus is now only available in SE form and the Revuelto features a V12 supported by battery power. You’d have got long odds on that a few years ago.

Will it be any good?

As always, that’s the million dollar question. It gets off to a great start by looking superb in the flesh. It’s unmistakeably Lamborghini and is a natural design evolution from the Huracan. They’ve not tried to reinvent the wheel with the Temerario and I think that’s a good thing.

One thing it will certainly be is fast. It’s getting pitched into the Ferrari 296 and McLaren 750S end of the spectrum, another fascinating addition to a brilliant class of cars. It also has mighty shoes to fill in Lamborghini’s lineup replacing the Huracan.

It’s clear that Lamborghini has thrown the kitchen sink at the development of the Temerario. The power output is one thing, but great lengths have been gone to in order to make it more accommodating to more people. There is more luggage space, more cabin space and more adaptability to different driving scenarios.

The Temerario, just on first look, will hit the mark with its target market. It’s got the looks, which is crucial, then it’s got the bark and the bite, too. It’s impossible to judge comfort and practicality without actually using it, but it’s clearly a step on from the Huracan and I’d be stunned if they’ve somehow made it worse riding.

Whatever the outcome, I’ll be like a kid at Christmas waiting to review it! All the ingredients are there, and this is a very Lamborghini styled future.