Britain’s biggest kebab shop – located on Oxford Street in central London – is offering kebabs to all London Marathon finishers, completely free of charge this weekend.

For one day only, runners can pop into Kebhouze to claim a Chick & Chips Kebab or Chicken Classic Kebab (usually £6.99) for free. To claim, runners can simply flash their London Marathon medal to indulge in a free meaty treat.

What’s more, friends and family who’ve supported runners take on those 26 gruelling miles, can claim 26 per cent off all menu items as a thank you for their unwavering support and roadside cheering by using code RUN26 at checkout in-store.

After months of training, braving the English weather and long gym sessions, an estimated 50,000 runners will take to the streets of London for the not-so-simple task of running 26.2 miles.

From Greenwich to The Mall, the course takes in some of London’s best sights and finishes a stone’s throw away from Kebhouze.

Surely the ultimate celebratory meal, runners can treat themselves to a medium Chicken Classic Kebab, complete with chicken, tomato, onion, lettuce, yoghurt and sriracha sauce, for free. Alternatively, why not reward yourself with the Chick & Chips Kebab, packed with chicken kebab, fried chicken, fries, lettuce, pickles and topped with tartar sauce, also completely free of charge!

Giulio Paternò, Chief Marketing Officer at Kebhouze, said: “After months of intense training and restricting their favourite treats, we want to reward and incentivise London Marathon runners with a well-deserved celebratory treat. And what better way to celebrate than a flavourful kebab at the finish line?

“And of course, the marathon wouldn’t be possible without the loyal supporters who line the streets to cheer on the runners. We’re offering 26 per cent off our entire menu as a small token of our appreciation for their unwavering support and to provide them with a pick-me-up after a long day of cheering.”

