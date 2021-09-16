James O’Brien delivered a brutal take-down of a caller who argued that Shamima Begum should not be allowed back into the UK because of potential crimes she could commit in the future.

The LBC presenter threatened to deport the man from Bracknell based on his own logic that he could be involved in a “heinous crime at some unspecified point” down the line.

He said: “We’re not living in the Minority Report, Rob. You’re in Bracknell mate.”

Earlier this week former Isis-bride Shamima Begum begged the British public for forgiveness, saying there is “no evidence” she was a key player in preparing terrorist acts and is prepared to prove her innocence in court.

Begum, who fled her east London home for Syria as a 15-year-old schoolgirl more than six years ago, denied any involvement in terror activities and said she wanted to be brought back to the UK to face charges.

The 22-year-old even said she could be “an asset” in the fight against terror in a direct appeal to the Prime Minister, saying she had been “groomed” to flee to Syria as a “dumb” and impressionable child.

Speaking from a Syrian refugee camp wearing a Nike baseball cap, a grey vest, Casio watch and with her fingernails painted pink, Begum told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I know there are some people, no matter what I say or what I do, they will not believe that I have changed, believe that I want to help.

“But for those who have even a drop of mercy and compassion and empathy in their hearts, I tell you from the bottom of my heart that I regret every, every decision I’ve made since I stepped into Syria and I will live with it for the rest of my life.”

She added: “You may forget about it one day but I will take it to my grave, this feeling of regret and this feeling of disgust at myself.

“No one can hate me more than I hate myself for what I’ve done and all I can say is I’m sorry and just give me a second chance.”

