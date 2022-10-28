In the Question Time audience, a Conservative Party member acknowledged that he would not vote for the party at the moment. The gentleman inquired whether the Conservatives were “sacrificing” ministerial competency for the sake of party unity.

He said: “What I’m looking at and what I’m worried about is are we sacrificing ministerial competence in the name of party unity.”?

Question Time host Fiona Bruce responded by asking: “And what do you think?”

The man replied by admitting that he was a Conservative Party member but would not vote for them in their current guise.

He added that he was “horrified” by the level of “incompetence” shown by the Government.

