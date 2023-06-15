As the evenings draw out and the days become slightly warmer, Euroboozer’s Stiegl ‘Summer of Radler’ cocktail competition has kicked off.

With the final taking place on 12th July, entries for the annual competition are now open, with the deadline having been extended due to phenomenal demand. For the competition, Euroboozer and Stiegl are challenging the best bartenders and mixologists in the UK to create their own Stiegl Radler beer cocktail. The creator of the winning cocktail will receive £1000, a beer a day for a year and a bundle of personalised cocktail gear.

Now in its fourth year, the 2023 competition will be a little different as the Stiegl Raspberry Radler is now available in the UK, and can be used for cocktail creations alongside the Stiegl Grapefruit Radler, which was the sole focus of last year’s competition.

This year’s competition will be open to any bartender or mixologist working in the UK (regardless of whether their place of work stocks Stiegl beers). Entrants will need to have a palate and imagination for making beautiful cocktail creations, take a decent photo (prominently featuring a can of Stiegl Grapefruit Radler or Stiegl Raspberry Radler) and fill in a basic application form.

Entries will close on Sunday 25th June. An initial paper judging will then take place, followed by a social media vote which will whittle the entries down to five. The five most popular cocktails will then progress to the live final, which will be held at Albert’s Schloss in Birmingham following Bartender Benjamin Szehofner’s victory at last year’s competition.

Renowned for producing some of the most eminently refreshing beers on the market, Stiegl mixes its iconic Goldbräu lager with homemade grapefruit soda for the Grapefruit Radler and raspberry lemonade for the Raspberry Radler. Both are delicious on their own, but also make excellent bases for seasonal beer cocktails.

On the launch of this year’s competition, Martyn Railton, MD of Euroboozer, said: “This is the fourth year of our Stiegl Radler Cocktail campaign and each year it’s bigger and better with more interest and high quality entries. I spend my summers trying to recreate cocktails as they come in. It’s quite fun! This year will be even more special as entrants will be able to use the Stiegl Raspberry Radler in addition to the Grapefruit Radler. Both drinks taste great on their own, but also work in a wide range of cocktails. I can’t wait to taste this year’s entries.”

For more details on entering this year’s competition, visit www.euroboozer.co.uk/radler-comp