While dry January remains one of the most popular New Year trends, veganuary is on the increase and for anyone taking part in the resolution, we may have just found the perfect snack for you!

Aldi have just launched their deep-fried gherkin product as part of their plant menu this month.

Known as Frickles, this popular snack which originated in the States has caused quite a stir online.

The pickled gherkins are fried in a tempura batter and are best served with a dill mayo.

The supermarket chain said: “Shoppers won’t find themselves in a frickle with what to eat this Veganuary as Aldi is launching NEW Plant Menu Tempura Frickles (£1.99, 200g). A popular snack currently hitting restaurant menus around the country, creators have been rushing to TikTok to share #friedpickles content.

“These deep-fried pickled gherkin chips encased in a golden tempura batter are perfectly paired with a dill mayo. Also available are the Plant Menu Tempura Vegetables (£1.99, 200g).”

Aldi shoppers took to social media to rave about the new product.

One said: “Oh wow these look amazing!”

A second said: “Omg I love proper frickles. Now I need to try these!”

While a third said: “They’re amazing!!! But like rocking horse poop to find in store.”

Not everyone was a fan though, one person on social media simply commented: “Vile,” we guess they’re not pickle fans!

While another pointed out the high salt content: “Half a packet is 34% salt intake?? I shouldn’t try to look into this but that is just excessive and god knows how much salt goes in every product nowadays.”

A third said: “Absolutely love pickles, but these are rank.”

