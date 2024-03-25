Every person wants to give joy to their loved ones. Flowers are perfect for all gift occasions. With the help of beautiful bouquets, you can cheer up a person, express your emotions, and even convey an important message to the recipient. For this, you just need to choose the right type of flowers for bouquet and their colour. In some cases, which we will discuss below, bouquets will be the best personalised gift for your loved ones. By using same day flower delivery in UK, you can send a beautiful floral present anytime you want.

6 Popular Reasons to Give Flowers

Bouquets of flowers can be either an addition to the main gift or the main gift. It all depends on the situation and to whom you give flowers. The most popular events for which flowers must be given include:

Birthday. Depending on the age, gender, and closeness of your relationship with the birthday person, you can always choose flowers with which you will please the person and lift his spirits. Bouquets that are given to women for no reason or on a date are somewhat different from birthday bouquets. Birthday bouquets are, by definition, larger, more lush, more formal, and a little less flirty. The gift to the birthday girl will not be given one-on-one, but in front of many, so it should be really great. A bouquet of flowers image as a gift for newlyweds is an integral attribute of wedding celebrations. The best flower choices for a wedding will depend on the couple’s preferences, the wedding theme, and the overall aesthetic they want to achieve. It’s always a good idea to consult with a florist to help you choose the perfect options depending on occasions for flowers. Showing feelings for a person – in this way, you can talk about sympathy, crush, or love without words. Red roses are perhaps the most iconic symbol of love and romance. They convey deep emotions and are often given to express love, desire, and admiration. Wishing a sick person to get well. Bringing a bouquet to the hospital room or home to the patient is a good way to express your concern. Peonies symbolise healing, good health, and happiness. Their lush blooms and delicate fragrances make them a great option for wishing someone a speedy recovery. Strengthening business partnerships. Bouquets often help to express your disposition towards business partners and readiness to cooperate. When selecting plants, it’s important to choose arrangements that are professional, elegant, and give a message of appreciation and respect. Orchids are sophisticated and elegant plants that emphasise luxury, beauty, and strength. They make a refined choice for business partners and convey a sense of admiration and appreciation. As a sign of gratitude. Many people around us deserve our gratitude expressed in flowers (for example, teachers and doctors). For example, chrysanthemums are traditional flowers of gratitude and appreciation in many cultures. They symbolise loyalty, love, and respect, making them a thoughtful choice for showing thanks.

Don’t forget that you can give flowers to a person just like that. To do something nice, you don’t have to look for a reason; do it out of sincere motives.

How to Choose Suitable Flowers for a Bouquet?

When choosing a particular flower arrangement, you should take into account the rules of floral etiquette.

Small bouquets of light and cheerful colours with round plants are an excellent addition to gifts for children.

Gerberas, red roses, and carnations are appropriate flowers for the fair sex.

Creamy shades are suitable for young girls, while deep and rich shades are good for older ladies.

Flowers on tall stems are a good option for a surprise for men.

Greenhouse plants (tulips, blue carnations, roses) should be chosen for stylish compositions that are presented as gifts to official guests or business partners.

At the same time, with the help of roses, gentlemen express their feelings for the women they love.

Don’t forget that floral language also gives an interpretation to each flower. For example:

Lilies of the valley symbolise fidelity.

White peonies and dahlias represent the joy and love of life.

Roses mean luxury, wealth, and love.

Wildflowers emphasise purity.

To please your friends, loved ones, relatives, or business partners with beautiful and original bouquets, you don't have to do it in person. Just because you don't have time or are far away doesn't mean you should give up on such a good idea.