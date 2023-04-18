It will come as a surprise to no one to hear artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t going anywhere. For years, companies have been slowly incorporating AI into their business models.

It’s been simmering in the background for some time: The Associated Press has used automation technology to write quarterly earnings reports since 2014, for example, whereas Amazon first piloted its cashierless Amazon Go in 2016.

And it is used in more than just technology industries. In February this year, it was reported Netflix used AI to create backgrounds for its anime short, Boy and Dog. And all this is alongside OpenAI releasing its now viral generative AI, ChatGPT.

Awe and concern

It’s understandable this advancement has been met with both awe and concern from employers and employees as they ponder the future of certain industries.

And it’s only natural some will fear the obsoletion of the vital skills they’ve brought to their respective roles. A recent survey found employees’ top concern is that their position might change or be wiped out.

Half believed their current skills won’t be needed in three years.

According to a survey by chatbot developer Tidio, almost 69 per cent of people with graduate degrees expressed fear of losing their jobs to AI, with 55 per cent of non-graduate degree respondents saying they felt the same.

Tech jobs (coders, computer programmers, software engineers, data analysts) are likely to get plenty of AI advancement first with market research analysts, banking positions and even various media roles among those being susceptible to AI-driven change.

But what can be done about this? Experts say it’s a combination of avoiding Doomsday thinking, embracing AI and future-planning so you can make sure your skills continue to advance with the technology, rather than staying stagnant.

Upskilling could be essential

The rise of cloud based-services along with a trend toward hybrid and remote work environments has reduced the need for on-premise IT staff, says Susie Cummings, a principal and national leader of IT services at BDO Digital, who says, “Employees who are generalists with broad skills, but no contemporary areas—cyber, cloud, etc— of expertise will likely struggle to remain relevant in current or future positions.”

In 2023, there’s an increased focus on protecting against cyberthreats and shifting software and infrastructure to an “as-a-service” model, with many of the highest-paying certifications now involving IT security and cloud computing, for example.

In other words, if these aren’t on your CV, now might be the time to consider them.

Balance hard skills with soft skills

Tech teams need high levels of collaboration (something AI can’t take away!), and those who can communicate effectively will see the most benefits.

Make sure that you’re able to make contributions that don’t simply rely on hard technical skills. Project management, technical documentation training, and developing requirement-gathering capabilities, such as active listening, which allows you to more easily understand and collaborate, are all things that can make the entire team and organisation more effective.

So, rounding out contemporary IT capabilities with solid project management and communication skills will go a long way.

Shifting decision-making mindsets

When you’re making decisions, beware relying on “best practices”. A best practice is a tool or approach derived from an old mental model. Instead, look for “next practices”.

Deconstruct the thinking behind their success and apply the principles to your situation now, because there will always be a need for critical thinking and problem solving.

“In times of transformative change, it is not just our skills, tools, and practices that become obsolete. More fundamentally, our mental models become outdated,” writes Mark Bonchek in the Harvard Business Review. This is especially important as working with advancing AI models will require new ways of adaptability in the workplace.

If this means you’re thinking about enhancing your skills, a job move may be the way to make that happen. Below, discover three open roles, and you can browse for many more on The London Economic Job Board.

Lead Software Engineer, microTech Global, London

As an experienced Lead Software Engineer you will have a key role within the software engineering team at microTech Global. You will apply technical skills, leadership and experience to work with the team to rapidly design, develop, and test embedded C firmware. You will also need to be able to work through the full development lifecycle, from de-risking, prototyping, development, integration, and testing. Get full information on this role here.

Senior Applications Analyst, London Borough of Camden London

Camden Council are looking for a talented Senior Applications Analyst who can demonstrate a balanced mix of technical and business skills with a passion to drive service improvement. In this role you will be providing techno-functional support for resolving application issues and documenting support processes and procedures.You will be configuring, scripting and maintaining applications of a defined set of business applications using quality support methods and standards as well as testing any new software upgrades. Interested? The full job spec can be found here.

TikTok Live – User Experience Operations Specialist, TikTok, London

In this role, you will be responsible as TikTok LIVE User Service Operation Specialist which involves transactions related enquiries for creator and sponsor on the platform. You will be responsible for the strategy, governance, and operation performance of the extended workforce across the region. You’ll need to be agile and efficient to provide on-boarding, training, standards, and guidelines to keep the team up and running. Apply for this job now.

To explore thousands of jobs, check out The London Economic Jobs Board today