In this post-pandemic world, hybrid working has become the norm for the majority of workers, but with great flexibility comes great power. Workers are now trying to decide which days spent working in the office will help career progression and which days spent working from home will improve their work life balance.

From an anecdotal point of view, those who opt to work from home on Mondays and Fridays are often seen as slackers who want to extend their weekends, while those who like perfect symmetry within their working week opt for Wednesdays as their WFH day to break up the week.

But what does science say? According to researchers, those looking for promotion and who are seeking recognition for hard work, should opt for Mondays in the office as it’s often when plans are made and meetings are held. If you do opt for Mondays in the office, make sure to look for flexible working hours so you’re onsite for important meetings but have the opportunity to miss rush hour on the Tube’s busiest day of the week.

Career ladder

Those conscious of climbing the career ladder should opt to work from home on Tuesdays but come back to the office on Wednesdays so they’re clearly visible and available for midweek check-ins. Those keen to shoulder their weekends should opt to work from home on a Thursday but from the office on a Friday, as recruitment research shows that employers are less likely to pay attention to early finishes and long lunches at the end of the week – encouraging that weekend feeling on a Wednesday evening.

For those who have just started a new role and want to impress their peers and bosses, Thursday is the best office day, according to a recent study from the Journal of Applied Psychology. Researchers found that as the week progresses, staff become friendlier, more collaborative and more amenable towards their teammates.

Following this logic, one might assume that Friday is the best day to network and make an impression, but one would be wrong: as the study progressed, it became clear that while levels of collaboration increased Monday through Thursday, by Friday, staff started to become a little less amenable as they raced to complete tasks and start the weekend.

But what if your employer is refusing to embrace hybrid working? Research from the Office of National Statistics (ONS) shows that one third of workers have moved to hybrid working, with 61 per cent of companies boasting increased productivity amongst staff with this model, however, not all employers are happy to embrace the hybrid revolution, which can be problematic for workers.

The same ONS research showed that 71 per cent of workers enjoyed the flexibility and improved work/life balance that comes from hybrid working. So, what’s the solution? One simple solution is to change jobs, finding a new employer happy with a hybrid model. A solution in fact that 58 per cent of employees surveyed by Gallup said they would embrace if the need arose.

