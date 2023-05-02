From companies offering employees the opportunity to work from home all or part of the week to benefits that include working remotely from a different country for a couple weeks per year, flexibility in the workplace has been revolutionised in recent years.

Another workplace trend that has also taken off as a result? The digital nomad.

Although the experience of working while travelling is nothing new, the number of self-employed remote workers who are travelling the globe and holding down a steady income via freelance or consultancy work is rising—a recent report from MBO Partners found that in 2021, there were approximately 35 million digital nomads globally.

And governments are taking note: in March 2021 the UAE launched its digital nomad visa which allows anyone in full-time employment to base themselves from any of the emirates including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, while various countries in the Caribbean including Barbados, Bermuda and the Bahamas offer digital nomad visas, some of which are extendable for up to three years.

Closer to home and in the aftermath of Brexit, Brits can also avail of digital nomad visas in several European countries including Estonia and Iceland.

Trend for being transient

The trend for not being tied down to one working location has also infiltrated the workplace in another way and salary nomads—those who regularly move jobs in order to secure a higher salary—have become more common.

And the numbers back this up: According to data compiled by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) workers who change jobs within a year of starting have consistently higher hourly wage growth than those who stay put in the same company for a longer duration.

This is particularly true among Gen Z workers who don’t share the same hangups about holding down a job for life as their older counterparts—they are switching jobs at a rate that’s 134% higher than before the pandemic, compared to millennials who job hopped 24% more, and boomers who moved 4% less.

However, money isn’t their only motivation and according to Microsoft’s Work Trend Index, 51% of Gen Z employees are more likely to prioritise health and well-being over work and are actively seeking out companies that have a DEI policy that aligns with their own beliefs.

Inspired to make your own move and negotiate a higher salary at a new role? The London Economic Job Board features thousands of jobs across the city, like the three below.

Credit Risk Oversight Manager, Monzo, London

Monzo is hiring a Credit Risk Oversight Manager to work on its second line of defence credit risk team. In this role you will analyse and monitor the existing lending products’ performance, including developing and enhancing performance metrics, support new credit product launches and work closely with the first line of defence to ensure the lending products remain within the defined risk appetite. You will also be required to maintain the credit risk framework and make sure it is up to date with regulations and Monzo’s operating practices. Salary is dependent on experience and remuneration also includes stock options. View more details about this role here.

Business Development Manager, Klarna, London

Klarna is seeking an adaptable, successful, and experienced Business Development Manager to join one of its partner success teams. The goal for this individual is to identify new opportunities with the largest, most strategic merchants, and provide the merchant with all of the resources they need to achieve their growth objectives. In order to succeed in this position, you will need to be highly driven, have a passion for learning about and engaging with new cultures, and have a desire to build a business from the ground up. As a Swedish company, Klarna takes a very Swedish approach to benefits and provides extensive support to parents along with health and wellness perks. See the full job description here.

Agile Coaching Lead, WPP, London

WPP is the world’s largest communications services group and its WPP IT division provides IT services to some of the biggest and more creative global brands. WPP IT is undergoing a significant transformation to build the transformation platform that will power the next evolution of WPP and as such, it has identified the need for an Agile Coaching Lead to accelerate this journey. In this role you will enable high performing units by focussing on cultivating team culture, ways of working, execution and delivery practices and the wider organisational culture to facilitate more effective delivery. This role will also play a critical part in designing WPP’s agile operating model. If this sounds like your dream opportunity, you can access more information here.

Accelerate your career by visiting The London Economic Job Board today