Over a third (35 per cent) of Brits are actively looking at steps to change jobs to increase their earning potential, according to new study from Forbes Advisor.

Some 9.9 million Brits are believed to have seen their working status change in the last three years by leaving their job, returning to education or retiring in a trend that is being dubbed ‘The Great Reskilling’.

Among all ages, London saw the most movement, with two-fifths of the capital’s residents changing their working status since 2020.

The South East and North West of England both saw the least job movement, with around a quarter of people in these regions seeing their job status change.

When asked why they had changed their role, one of the most common reasons given by Brits (13 per cent) was to increase earning potential, a similar number of workers also say that the industry they were working in paid them poorly.

The cost-of-living crisis is also cited by many as a factor in leaving their job, with 12 per cent saying that increasing living costs meant their pay was no longer covering monthly expenses.

Those working in marketing, advertising or public relations are most likely to have left their job over the past three years, with almost two-thirds (62 per cent) of their industry seeing a change in job status.

The volatility of energy and utility prices in recent times has also translated across to jobs in the industry – 60 per cent of energy and utility workers having switched jobs in that time period, while 5 per cent of those working in recruitment and HR, placing third in the list.

Commenting on the figures, Kevin Pratt, business expert at Forbes Advisor, said: “There has been a long-term trend away from the ‘job for life’ culture that characterised the workplace for previous generations, and this has been given fresh impetus by the cost-of-living crisis. With household budgets under severe pressure, it looks like many people are prioritising securing a higher income above all else.

“If we go back 20 or 30 years, employers would look for a period of employment consolidation when examining a CV – evidence that a candidate was able to commit to a particular challenge for a number of years. But society has changed. It is now widely accepted that people will move around much more frequently in search of a bigger pay cheque.

“A volatile workplace is no bad thing – it means people are willing and able to change according to variances in demand. Take the inexorable rise of the IT sector in general and AI in particular. These will provide many well-paid jobs in the coming months and years, and happily there are likely to be people who will want and be able to grasp the opportunities that arise.”

