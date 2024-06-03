With news that nearly half of people expect a cashless society within their lifetime, we thought we’d take a dive into the world of FinTech to explore how the industry is producing some of the hottest jobs London has to offer.

In recent years, Financial Technology, or FinTech, has emerged as a revolutionary force in the financial services industry. Combining finance and technology, FinTech encompasses a broad range of applications and innovations aimed at enhancing and automating the delivery and use of financial services. This includes everything from mobile banking, investment apps, and blockchain technology to insurance technology (InsurTech) and regulatory technology (RegTech). The FinTech industry has experienced exponential growth globally, driven by advancements in technology, increased internet penetration, and changing consumer preferences towards more digital and personalized financial solutions.

London has firmly established itself as a global FinTech hub, benefiting from a rich ecosystem that includes a highly skilled workforce, supportive regulatory frameworks, and a robust financial services sector. The city’s unique position as a leading financial center, combined with its vibrant tech scene, has created fertile ground for the FinTech industry to flourish. Areas of significant growth within London’s FinTech sector include digital payments, cybersecurity, cryptocurrency, and open banking. Companies are leveraging London’s strategic advantages to innovate and expand, making it an attractive destination for professionals seeking opportunities in FinTech.

With the demand for FinTech solutions continuing to rise, the job market in London offers a plethora of opportunities for tech-savvy professionals and finance experts alike. From startups to established financial institutions, businesses are on the lookout for talent to drive innovation and support their digital transformation efforts. As FinTech continues to evolve, London’s role in shaping the future of financial services remains pivotal, offering exciting career prospects in this dynamic and fast-paced industry.

Five FinTech jobs you don’t want to miss

1. Senior .Net Developer

Are you a technologist who enjoys contributing to technical discussions and using the best tool for the job? You could be progressing your career at a global, financial Market Data provider whilst enjoying a range of perks and benefits.

As a Senior .Net Developer you will collaborate with DevOps and Product Management within an Agile team environment working on a Greenfield Market Data platform. The platform has been built with C# deploying to AWS and requires high scalability and low latency – they currently handle 40 billion messages per day.

You’ll work across the full development lifecycle, from requirements and design through to production, providing subject matter expertise on the .Net stack and contributing to technical design discussions. You’ll use a range of technology including Apache Flink with Java for large scale data processing and will be able to assess and recommend new and emerging technologies, using the best tool for the job.

Apply here

2. Territory Account Executive – SalesForce

SalesForce is currently looking for a curious, driven and experienced Territory Account Executive to align with customers in the FinTech vertical.

You will know about technology and proven business-to-business sales and account management experience.

Apply here

3. Backend Software Engineer – Java Low Latency

Do have expertise with backend Java development combined with low latency trade order management systems experience?

You could be progressing your career in a senior, impactful role at a growing FinTech that provide trading platforms to a range of finance professionals, whilst enjoying a range of perks and benefits including almost remote working with only one-two days a month in London.

As a Backend Software Engineer you’ll design, develop and support trading systems, tools and infrastructure, optimising performance and scalability. You’ll collaborate with traders, quants, risk and the wider engineering team to make improvements to the trading infrastructure, keeping up to date with the latest trends and development techniques to help unlock growth and enhance profitability.

Apply here

4. Vice President Sales – BlackRock

The Digital client segment is the fastest growing Wealth distribution channel within BlackRock’s iShares & Wealth business in EMEA, catalysed by growing demand from self-directed investors.

To ensure that BlackRock is well positioned to capture this demand, the company recently formed the ‘EMEA Digital Wealth Business’, bringing together colleagues across Distribution, Marketing and Client Partnerships to drive scale and efficiency across the client segment.

The Digital Wealth business is driving industry transformation while making investing more accessible for millions of people across the region.

Apply here

5. Director of Corporate Development – Ripple

The Corporate Development team is responsible for decisions around deploying capital to grow the company through strategic investments and acquisitions across cryptocurrency, fintech and software.

Ripple is looking to add an impactful professional who can help the team execute on this global mandate.

The ideal candidate has a passion for the cryptocurrency industry, is meticulous in their analysis, methodical, creative, and thorough in their problem-solving approach, and can easily build and grow relationships with internal and external partners.

Apply here