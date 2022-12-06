Workplace culture can sometimes feel like a bit of a fluffy or undefinable term. It is something that gets bandied about in job descriptions and during interviews as an attractor – if the company has great culture, then it must be a good place to work, right?

What workplace culture is actually defined as is a set of practices, values, and behaviours that employees will experience in their workplace. It is also true that culture comes from the top: we see this particularly in companies where the culture is poor. Look up and see how leadership behaves; the tap drips down.

While most of us can spot toxic behaviour or red flags fairly easily, other areas that may point to a poor company culture are things we just put down to the rough and tumble of office life. But, according to Stacy Norman, COO and founder of BizClik Media Group and March8, a community of women executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals, there are certain behaviours that define whether a company has a poor culture.

What to look out for

So what should you be looking out for at work, in order to spot a workplace with bad culture?

The first thing to watch out for is a blame culture. “Blame is probably one of the worst things you could have,” Norman says of workplace behaviours.

“It’s where projects are wrong or clients are unhappy, and fingers get pointed. It is easier to blame that person and forget they are on your team and you work together. When you have a blame culture, people won’t innovate, and they will sit around waiting for direction.”

How communication happens is another big indicator of a business’ culture. Look around you and see how the entire company communicates, Norman advises. Does everything happen in silos? “This is where different departments won’t communicate, and don’t communicate. They don’t have a combined objective.

“Within any business, a process has to go 360. It should start and finish in the same place. If that communication breaks down, that process breaks down. So this is something that’s very, very important that you do.”

You should also take a look at how employees are treated. “You have to innovate your staff, you have to grow your staff,” Norman says.

Why does this matter?

But ultimately, why does this matter? There is a direct relationship between organisational culture and employee engagement, and that translates directly into your job satisfaction. The happier and more productive you are at work, the longer you are likely to stay.

