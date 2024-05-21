Data has revealed the job sectors in the UK that are currently enjoying a boom – with hundreds of thousands of vacancies available in each one.

Out of work Brits are set to be offered places on “skills bootcamps” as part of a Government bid to plug gaps in the labour market which were previously filled by overseas workers.

Benefits claimants will be given training for roles in key sectors facing shortages including hospitality, care, construction and manufacturing, Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride is expected to announce.

In a speech on Tuesday, the Cabinet minister will say the UK has relied on foreign labour “for too long” and “I am determined to put that right”.

Mr Stride is expected to acknowledge that new rules present a “recruitment challenge” for employers but will insist the Government is building a new economic model “based on British talent”.

James Dooley, founder of FatRank, explores the top 10 industries in the UK with the most job openings, revealing the in-demand roles and skills sought by employers within each sector.

Human Health And Social Work Activities (179,000 vacancies)

Human Health and Social Work Activities is a sector bolstered by increasingly heavy demand for physical and mental health services. James says, ‘With an average annual salary of £30,000 to £40,000 for healthcare professionals and social workers, the high number of vacancies reflects the increasing demand for these roles due to an ageing population and growing public mental health awareness.’

‘Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the crucial role of healthcare workers, further accelerating the growth in this sector,’ James adds.

Accommodation And Food Service Activities (121,000 vacancies)

This sector includes hotels, restaurants, and catering services. ‘The average salary in this industry ranges from £18,000 to £25,000 annually, with opportunities for career growth into management positions,’ says James. ‘The significant number of vacancies is driven by the growth in the hospitality industry and changing dining preferences, indicating a need for chefs, waitstaff, and hospitality managers.’

‘As travel restrictions ease and people seek more leisure activities, the demand for skilled chefs, waitstaff, and hospitality managers continues to rise,’ James says.

Professional Scientific And Technical Activities (91,000 vacancies)

The Professional Scientific and Technical Activities sector ascends the ranks, driven by technological advancements and an insatiable hunger for innovation. ‘The average annual salary in this sector varies widely depending on the specific profession, ranging from £25,000 for entry-level roles to over £100,000 for experienced professionals such as lawyers and consultants. The vacancies indicate a demand for professionals skilled in data analysis, software development, and cybersecurity, reflecting the ongoing technological advancements,’ James notes.

James also says, ‘Businesses are increasingly seeking individuals with strong analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills to navigate complex challenges and provide expert guidance.’

Retail (82,000 vacancies)

The retail sector refers to the sale of consumer goods and services. James says, ‘Despite challenges, the sector maintains a substantial number of vacancies, driven by the convergence of online and offline commerce.’

‘The retail industry is undergoing a significant transformation, with the rise of e-commerce and changing consumer habits. This evolution has created a demand for professionals in areas like digital marketing, supply chain management, and customer service,’ James adds. ‘The average salary in retail ranges from minimum wage for entry-level positions to around £25,000 for store managers. In-demand roles include e-commerce specialists and customer experience managers.’

Manufacturing (72,000 vacancies)

Manufacturing, despite global shifts, remains a cornerstone of the UK economy, with engineers, technicians, and production managers driving innovation in automation and sustainable practices.

‘As businesses strive to remain competitive and meet evolving consumer demands, they are seeking skilled workers with expertise in these areas to streamline operations and improve efficiency,’ James says.

‘The average salary in manufacturing ranges from £20,000 to £40,000 annually, with opportunities for career advancement into supervisory and management roles. The vacancies suggest a need for engineers, technicians, and production managers, particularly in areas of automation and sustainability,’ James notes.

Education (67,000 vacancies)

The education sector is also seeing a rise in job openings, as schools and universities work to meet the needs of a growing student population and adapt to new teaching methods and technologies.

The average salary for educators ranges from £25,000 to £40,000 annually, depending on qualifications and experience. Support staff such as teaching assistants and administrative personnel typically earn between £18,000 and £25,000 per year.

James says, ‘Schools and universities are seeking qualified educators and support staff to meet the increasing demand for quality education and stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving educational landscape.’

Administrative And Support Service Activities (54,000 vacancies)

This sector includes activities such as office administration, facilities management, and security services. The average salary in administrative roles ranges from £18,000 to £30,000 every year. Support staff such as administrative assistants and receptionists typically earn between £16,000 and £22,000 per year.

James adds, ‘As businesses across various sectors continue to expand and streamline operations, the demand for administrative and support roles has risen.’

Information And Communication (45,000 vacancies)

Telecommunications, software publishing, and information services are part of this sector.

‘The rapid pace of digital transformation and the growing reliance on technology solutions have fueled the demand for professionals in the information and communication sector, with 45,000 job openings,’ James says. ‘Employers are seeking individuals with expertise in areas such as software development, cybersecurity, and data analysis to drive innovation and stay competitive in the digital age.’

‘The average salary in the information and communication sector ranges from £25,000 to £60,000 annually, with higher salaries for professionals in technical roles such as software developers and IT managers,’ says James.

Transportation And Storage (39,000 vacancies)

With 39,000 job vacancies, the transportation and storage sector is experiencing growth due to evolving logistics and supply chain needs.

‘As businesses strive to optimise their distribution networks and meet consumer demands for faster and more efficient delivery, skilled professionals in this industry are in high demand,’ says James.

The average salary in transportation and storage varies depending on the specific role, ranging from £20,000 for entry-level positions such as delivery drivers to over £40,000 for roles in logistics management. The vacancies indicate opportunities for drivers, logistics coordinators, and warehouse staff, driven by the need to meet transportation demands efficiently.

Public Admin And Defence (37,000 vacancies)

This sector encompasses government administration and defence activities, with the average salary varying depending on the specific role and level of responsibility, ranging from £20,000 for administrative positions to over £50,000 for senior management roles.

James says, ‘The demand for qualified individuals in this sector continues to rise as the government aims to address societal challenges and provide efficient services. The vacancies suggest a need for civil servants, policy analysts, and military personnel to ensure the effective functioning of public services and national security.’

Visit The London Economic Job Board today to find your next opportunity