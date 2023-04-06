While the decision to move the pension age from 66 to 68 has been postponed until after the next general election, and is instead scheduled to rise 67 in a phased manner between 2026 and 2028, the question remains: what does this trajectory mean in the wider context of our current working lives?

The UK’s move to increase the pension age echoes France’s contentious plan to increase the pension age from 62 to 64, as governments look for ways to manage increased life expectancy, an ageing population and public finances under unyielding pressure.

Reality bites

According to the latest census for England and Wales, conducted in 2021, over 11 million people—18.6% of the population—were aged 65 and older. This figure was 16.4% in 2011 and is predicted to be 22% of the population by 2031.

Research from the Stanford Center on Longevity (SCL) predicts that many of today’s children can expect to live to the age of 100, meaning people working into their eighties and nineties could become the norm by 2050.

But is this feasible? For those aged 50 and over today, poor physical and mental health as well as workplace environment are key reasons for early departure from the workforce.

It’s also been estimated that those who are still working at 50 have approximately 10 years of healthy working life expectancy, with those who are self-employed faring slightly better at around 11 years.

Change of pace

One way employers can help their workforce achieve and withstand a 60-year career in the future is by implementing policies that have longevity and wellbeing in mind.

For starters, flexible working is key. While many organisations have already made strides in facilitating flexibility around where staff work, adopting a flexible or non-linear mindset around when people work is essential.

Continuous learning is also essential: the World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2020 predicts that half of workers will need reskilling by 2025 as companies adapt to advances in technology to streamline processes and capitalise on efficiency.

The bottom line is that future-proofing a 60-year career is only possible if long-term strategies are put in place now. The London Economic Job Board is the perfect place to start creating your own long-term strategy—it features thousands of jobs across the capital in companies that are innovating and adapting, like the three below.

