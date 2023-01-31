You’ve applied for multiple jobs, undergone several interviews and have finally been offered a job. Now what? Changing roles can involve a big upheaval, both personally and professionally, so it’s important to do a little digging to make sure any move is worth it. Once you receive an official job offer, there are some useful questions to ask to make sure this position meets your expectations and professional goals.

While it may be impossible to know what the future will bring, the more you explore about your new role the better. It’s time to ask all the big questions to ensure your dream job is just that.

1. Does the company share your values?

Landing a great role is one thing, but if that job entails carrying out tasks that conflict with your personal values it’s unlikely to be the right fit. For example, does the company align with your values on the protection of the environment, or will you be asked to carry out tasks that conflict directly with your views on climate change?

Asking the hiring manager about their position on things that most matter to you will give you a good indication if the company shares your vision.

2. Are there opportunities for promotions or continued education?

While salary and benefits are often disclosed early on in the job offer process, opportunities for training and development can be less transparent. If you’re working towards a bigger goal, you’ll need to understand how this role can help you to get there. Will additional training or an internal promotion get you closer to your end goal? If the answer is yes, it makes accepting this opportunity much easier.

3. Is this role challenging and mentally rewarding?

Alongside thinking about your long-term goals, you should consider your near future as well. Make sure the tasks you will be responsible for are ones that are interesting to you. A job that supports your interests can help you grow more in your career and as a person.

4. Do I like this company’s work culture?

It’s virtually impossible to tell if there’s a negative work culture from a couple of visits to the head office, but there will be clues if you look closely. Is there a respectful atmosphere among the people you encounter?

Look for any signs of team building activities or programmes on the company’s website––learning a little more about socialising between teams will give you a good indication of what’s expected of you outside of work hours, but also if the company has fostered a good sense of camaraderie.

5. Am I excited?

It’s easy to get caught up in the opportunity to move on from a role that’s no longer serving you, but does your new one really excite you? If you’re not feeling excited or enthusiastic about your next move now it’s unlikely you ever will. When making big life moves, it’s more important to trust your gut instinct above all else.

