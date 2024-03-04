One of our favourite new restaurants of last year, London Stock, has launched a new basement private dining space, appropriately called The Stock Room. London Stock, on Albermarle Street in Mayfair, was featured in the most recent Michelin Guide and currently boasts 3 AA Rosettes.

The Stock Room can seat up to 20 guests, and as the photographs show is an intimate and beautiful space with an eye-catching geometric table that divides the room, seating 20. At a dinner to celebrate its launch we enjoyed a wonderful smoked burrata with beetroot and pistachio. The smoke augmented the flavour of the burrata wonderfully, and slightly changed the texture of the cheese to make it firmer while preserving the delicious creaminess. Next up was the Mayfair favourite ingredient of large juicy scallops each wallowing in an exquisite delicia pumpkin, butternut squash and parsley sauce.

The main course was a knockout: Chef Sebastian’s famed seasonal wellingtons have returned to the menu, exclusively for The Stock Room guests. We had an extraordinary venison wellington with mushrooms and a potato and black truffle side. Venison is a meat that we should eat more of as it is sustainable and high in protein, low in fat. This can of course if imperfectly cooked leave the meat too dense and chewy. Here is was as soft as filet steak. Finally, a chocolate souffle with banana and rum made for a suitably indulgent end to the evening.

Other new creations will make an appearance on the four-course set menu as the seasons change, including a quail roulade and rhubarb hibiscus entremet, along with London Stock’s established favourites such as my dish of last year: cherry tomato risotto with basil, parmesan and white tomato foam.

The restaurant’s bar also occupies the space, offering guests a selection of cocktails, and diners also have opportunity to select wines from the restaurant’s black book of wine, exclusive to the Stock Room, which offers a hand-selected list celebrating vintage, rare, and limited-release wines at prices to match.

Founded by Cordon Bleu trained Assem Abdel Hady and Andres Bernal, London Stock opened at its original site in Wandsworth in 2020, and following great acclaim moved to Mayfair in October last year. We think it offers some of the most keenly priced fine dining in Mayfair together with an innovative menu. The main dining room upstairs offers an 8-course tasting menu (£85), 4-course dinner (£60) a 3-course pre-theatre offering (£50) and for lunch a 3-course (£40) and 4-course (£50) lunch. I don’t know where else in Mayfair you can get food approaching this quality for these sort of prices. I’d advise going sooner rather than later as these prices can only go one way.

Chef Patron Sebastian Rast says, “Since relocating to Mayfair late last year, we’ve loved welcoming familiar faces as well as new ones to London Stock. We’ve worked hard making The Stock Room into something that feels really special and different from our classic dining experience. My team and I have developed a new menu that reflects this, welcoming back some familiar favourites alongside some really exciting specials, always changing with the seasons.”

