In short:

Service – 7

Food – 8

Atmosphere – 7

Overall – 7.5

In detail:

The buzz around Tamila has been growing ever since it was revealed as the latest venture by the dynamic duo, Glen Leeson and Prince Durairaj, the same creative minds behind the wildly popular The Tamil Prince. With such a successful predecessor, Tamila has some big shoes to fill. The Tamil Prince’s meteoric rise on social media has made it one of the hottest tables in the city, leaving many to wonder: can Tamila follow in its illustrious footsteps?

Situated in the bustling hub of Kings Cross, Tamila brings a fresh, modern twist to the classic curry house. The restaurant’s signature roti, South Indian curries, and the unique addition of Thali Sundays have already started to make waves among the city’s food enthusiasts. Having recently visited Tamil Prince, I was eager to see how Tamila would measure up.

Tamila’s journey began as a street food stall at Hackney Bridge in Hackney Wick. From the outset, it offered an authentic yet approachable take on Southern Indian cuisine, presenting something distinct from the “Indian pubs” that the owners had become synonymous with. After years of meticulous menu and concept development, last year marked a significant milestone for the brand: the opening of their first fully-fledged restaurant in Clapham. Now, this culinary evolution extends to their new location in Kings Cross, just moments from the station.

The dining experience at Tamila is nothing short of impressive. To start, we enjoyed the Tamil negroni and the Charcoal old fashioned. Both cocktails were expertly crafted, with the Charcoal old fashioned standing out for its smooth and refined finish.

The masala dosa was a revelation: light, crispy, and bursting with flavour. Among the small plates, the king prawns and the dhaal were the undeniable highlights. The prawns were succulent and perfectly spiced, while the dhaal, rich and hearty, surpassed many other imitations I’ve tried before. The tandoori chicken was another standout, cooked to perfection with a depth that left a lasting impression.

Tamila’s ability to balance traditional flavours with modern flair is a testament to Leeson and Durairaj’s vision. The restaurant offers a dining experience that feels both familiar and innovative, a true homage to South Indian cuisine with a contemporary twist.

In conclusion, Tamila is a worthy addition to the city’s vibrant food scene. It not only lives up to the high standards set by The Tamil Prince but also carves out its own unique identity. For anyone struggling to secure a table at The Tamil Prince, Tamila is an excellent alternative that promises a memorable dining experience.

