The Ship has been a fixture in Brancaster since the 18th century and for those who don’t know Brancaster it’s an historic village on the North Norfolk coast, which everyone points out was a Roman fort as part of the Saxon Shore defences, and a practice beach for the D-Day landings in WWII; I’ll leave you to judge which one was more successful. These days it’s known for sailing, beach walks, golf, and a gentler type of visitor.The pub was recently taken over by the Peyton sisters who operate the popular Sculthorpe Mill in nearby Fakenham, with the aim of elevating both the food, the bedrooms, and fabric of the Ship, which they have done successfully.

Arriving at about 6pm after a leisurely drive from London the first impression was of dogs, nearly every table in the bar had a one, which for some of us is a bonus. If this is the dog walking coast, then the Ship must be its HQ. In London the closest example would be the cat friendly Mouse Trapped Inn in Crouch End.

I checked in for the night at the bar and was shown up to my large comfortably furnished and beamed ceilinged bedroom. Then later returned to the ground floor to meet my guests for supper in a now dog free dining area.

The pub is decorated in a pale blue with red chairs and buff leather bench seating giving it a light and airy feel, though perhaps darker toned walls would be a better idea should the owners redecorate in a few years’ time (to make an interior design observation). Though there is a pretty and more colourful adjacent overflow or function room.

The menu at the Ship stands out from the usual pub fare, an effort has clearly been made to offer more interesting, modern but pleasing choices by the chef Elliot Ketley. Where to start? First, the local oysters, same day fresh and tasting of the sea, and a locally sourced bresaola with a nicely punchy horseradish remoulade. The Brancaster lobster spaghetti was a hit and the Cornish brill beautifully cooked. It is worth noting that the Ship sources their ingredients locally where possible, and more generally from the UK.

The wine list is also a cut above the average for a pub; we drank a rather good Riesling recommended by the ever helpful and experienced general manager Gareth McAinsh. Pricewise, most main courses are around the £20 mark which for the quality of the cooking and the location seemed very fair. Rooms are from £219/night (inc. breakfast).

So, if you’re planning a trip to the North Norfolk coast or are a local the Ship is highly recommended for a visit and I for one would happily stay there again.

The Information

The Ship Brancaster, Main Road, Brancaster, King’s Lynn PE31 8AP – [email protected] – 01485 210333

www.theshipbrancaster.uk

Open every day