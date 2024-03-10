Nancy Spain’s, a new Irish Pub, opens on Curtain Road in the heart of Shoreditch on March 15th, with the aim of weaving warm hospitality, soulful live music from Thursdays to Sundays, and both new and traditional Irish drinks and snacks. The team behind this are taking a bold traditional route to conquering Shoreditch, and it certainly looks like it will be a lot of fun.

And there’s a good way to test it out with 2,500 points of stout for just £2.50 all day long on Saturday 16th March. Acoustic guitarist Jeremy Peter Allan is booked to do a live set followed by DJs.

The bar has Irish favourite Murphys on draught as the stout of choice alongside Cruzcampo, Moretti, Neck Oil and Nancy Spain’s own larger, which is crisp, clean and floral. The whiskey range includes Jamesons, West Cork Whistler and Connemara as well as smaller brands distilled in the home county of the pub’s owners including Dingle Whiskey.

Nancy Spain’s cocktail menu is a celebration of Irish heritage, carefully crafted to weave together the threads of Irish cultural influence and history with an array of cocktails inspired by famous writers and culture of Ireland.

The wonderfully named Barry’s Pornstar takes elements form the much loved martini with the addition of Barry’s Tea, an iconic Irish brand, to bring depth of flavour and bitterness. Next up, Inspired by the classic Miami Vice, Gangs of New York is a spicy yet creamy number with a Caribbean twist and dashes of rum, Pedro Ximinez and Creme de Banana. Lastly, the Mexican Bramble takes the traditional drink with the addition of chilli infused tequila and Murphy’s stout cordial. To round off the bar offering, Nancy’s will of course be offering Taytos, and other classic Irish snacks.

For food they plan a monthly changing guest chef and will provide details on their instagram of upcoming collaborations. For St. Patrick’s Day, the pub will play host to Dominican kitchen Boca Chica to keep the revelry going through the pints.

www.nancyspains.co.uk | @nancyspains

Nancy Spain’s, 128-130 Curtain Road, EC2A 3AQ

