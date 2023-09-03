A man has received a punishment most of us wouldn’t wish on our worst enemies after he was barred from every Greggs in the country.

Harrison Fleming, 28, from Southampton, has been ordered to stay clear of every bakery outlet in England and Wales after he was caught stealing more than £50 worth of drinks.

The thief bagged a huge haul of beverages worth a whopping £54 from a Greggs on the south coast.

Court documents don’t specify which store he was caught stealing from.

Appearing at Southampton Magistrates Court this week, Fleming admitted one count of theft from a shop.

He was given a one-year community order which will run until August 13, 2024.

An exclusion order was also made banning him from every Greggs store in England and Wales for the next 12 months.

Fleming, of no fixed abode, must also pay a £200 fine and a £114 surcharge by September 11.

Ouch!

