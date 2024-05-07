East London institution and proper caff, E.Pellicci has been feeding cockneys for 123 years. Serving the unmistakable home cooking of Mama Maria, while charismatic sibling duo Anna and Nev serve and entertain punters; the caff is equally famous for its ‘little black book’ of celebrities, who flock there, drawn to this authentic slice of East London life.

In a gentrified city, E.Pellicci has remained a true gem and now they are bringing their cockney humour and charm to the airwaves with the launch of ‘Down The Caff’ podcast. Capturing the spirit of the caff, each 30-40 minute episode will see Anna and Nev interview one their famous regulars, such as Ray Winstone, Hak Baker, Tom Grennan, Annie Mac, Grime Gran, Jessie Wallace, Kevin Rowland and Gemma Collins as they unwind, chat and tuck into their favourite grub.

The show will be a mix of food and personality. Guests will face three topics to ‘spill the beans’ on, sharing previously unheard stories about themselves and how they have made it to where they are. They will then be asked ‘Questions from the Caff’ by characters from the local community who frequent E.Pellicci. They will then tuck in to their favourite dish off the menu before Mama Maria serves up her own take on the guest’s own ‘Home Comfort’ dish.

Commenting on the launch of the podcast, Anna Pellicci says: “The idea for the podcast came about from a good friend George who – after much pestering – convinced us there could be something really special in it and if nothing else to document what we have here at E.Pellicci: three generations of a family affair, wonderful customers and a true slice of East London life. Which is really special.

“First and foremost, the podcast is a salute to our wonderful mum and dad who have worked so hard to build E.Pellicci into what it is today, and secondly to leave something for our children, our grandchildren, and our great grandchildren”.

Nev Pellicci continues: “We want to make sure everyone feels welcome at Pellicci’s caff. We really enjoy it. We enjoy meeting people and we’re very nosey and love chatting to them, seeing what’s going on and what they’ve been up to that day. We want that community vibe. And I think that’s so important in today’s society. We get people talking. It’s a true family affair and it’s just so nice.

“We want to have a bit of fun with the podcast and we were really lucky in that everyone we asked to do the podcast not only agreed but couldn’t wait to do it! We’ve some incredible Pellicci regulars as guests in the first season who really are part of our extended family.

“We’re always excited to have a celebrity in. We might sneak a few extra chips on their plate and give them a fridge magnet to take home, but other than that they get treated the same as everyone else. Which is why we think they like it here so much.”

Down The Caff will be available from YouTube and Spotify as a video podcast and all other podcast streaming sites as an audio podcast from 19th May 2024. New episodes will be released weekly

