It’s hard to think of New Zealand wine without conjuring up the crisp, complex flavours of a Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc or the deep, cherry aromas of a Pinot Noir.

With hot summers and cool, crisp nights that are kissed by the sea breeze and perfectly insulated free-draining alluvial gravels that are suited to a long growing season, Marlborough produces wines that are renowned across the world, and for good reason too.

Some wines – like the Rimapere, Plot 101, Marlborough 2021 – are damn-near perfect, producing memorable flavours, textures and acids that are rounded and ripe in a style few other regions are capable of producing.

Little wonder the wine region accounts for 85 per cent of New Zealand’s wine exports.

But it would be a real crime to overlook some of the lesser-know wine regions on the Pacific country’s islands, which can be particularly wonderful to explore should you ever find yourself in that part of the world.

New Zealand sommelier Cameron Douglas has picked out some of them exclusively for The London Economic:

Central Otago

Central Otago attracts many visitors for myriad activities from snow skiing in the winter to jet boat rides, bungy-jumping and a myriad adventure sports, but the food and wine scene is pretty spectacular as well. The Waitaki Valley in North Otago is New Zealand’s smallest wine region. With some fantastic wine and wild New Zealand scenery throughout, be sure to stop by the township of Kurow for some classic kiwi fare and taste some wine and at Elephant Rocks as you wind through the countryside. Wine styles here include Pinot Gris, impressive Riesling, fantastic Chardonnay and Pinot Noir.

Gisborne

Gisborne is one of the best places in New Zealand to see the sunrise, as it is located on the east coast of the North Island, about a four hour drive north of Hawkes Bay. Known colloquially as ‘Gizzy’, Gisborne is a coastal town looking out into Tūranganui-a-Kiwa Bay, and this is the place where Captain James Cook and his crew first came ashore and encountered the local iwi (Māori tribe). There are a number of private beaches to discover, plenty of good surfing and picnic spots and for the more adventurous souls there are mountain walks, cycle tracks and rail adventures. All of the classic New Zealand varieties and sparkling wine are grown here, including some Italian as well as French varieties. The wineraries; Bushmere Estate, Hihi Wines, TW Wines, Spade Oak, Matawhero Wines, Bridge Estate, Wrights Vineyard, Millton Vineyards, Stonebridge and Longbush should be on your wine tasting list.

Nelson

Nelson is at the geographical centre of New Zealand, and is a paradise of alpine and beautiful coastal landscapes offering adventures through easily accessible Abel Tasman, Kahurangi and the Nelson Lakes national parks. Tasman and Golden Bays are both north-facing, trapping a lot of sun and calming the seas enough to make summertime beach walks and swimming that much more fun. Downtown Nelson has everything you could need with a host of cafes and dining options, shopping and markets, and its proximity to the coastline, forest and mountains adventures, the west coast and Blenheim make it unique. With some very high sunshine hours and day night temperature swings, Nelson is an ideal place for growing wine, and Waimea Plains (te reo Māori for river garden) and Moutere Hills (te reo Māori for island) are the two main wine sub-regions. The soils, rolling hills and ocean breezes create an environment for wines with a backbone of acidity as well as ripe fruit flavours, both ideal for ageing and serving with food. Riesling, Albarino, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir all do well here.

Waka tours, Kaiteriteri Beach, New Zealand

Also consider…

Some of the best untapped wines include The Landing in Northland, Puriri Hills in Auckland, Westbrook Wines in Auckland and Man O’ War wines on Waiheke Island. In Gisborne, visit Matawhero Wines and try the ‘Irwin’ Chardonnay. Also try the wines of Odyssey – in particular the Iliad Reserve Chardonnay. In Marlborough taste the Mahi and Nautilus Estate wines and if you visit North Canterbury, I highly recommend Pegasus Bay’s cellar door. It has some fascinating wines to experience – such as the Bel Canto Riesling – and taste a platter of local fare and enjoy the garden-setting to eat. In Otago there are many cellar door experiences to mention, with Quartz Reel and Misha’s Vineyard both great choices. Also in Wanaka stop by Rippon Wines on the shores of the lake or Maude Wines for some great lesser-sampled wines.

Wine-tinerary

With March marking the beginning of Aotearoa New Zealand’s celebrated harvest wine season, the ultimate itinerary has been released – showcasing the breadth of the country’s wine offering.

Curated by Tourism New Zealand in partnership with award-winning New Zealand Master Sommelier Cameron Douglas, the ‘Wine-tinerary’ is the go-to guide for any wine connoisseur.

Comprising 10 destinations across eight wine regions, the guide is packed full of the best vineyards, ranging from ‘well trodden’ to ‘hidden gem’ areas that produce the grapes New Zealand is famous for; from Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay to Pinot Noir. Complete with a hero wine to try at each, an array of restaurants, cultural Māori activities and adventures for the thrill seekers, the Wine-tinerary is not to be missed.

Aotearoa New Zealand is a destination that lives up to the hype, more magical than its movie sets. Famed for its untamed wilderness and rich culture, New Zealand is a country with so much to offer, catering for all types of holidays – from those that are filled with exploration and adrenaline like the 40m of bungy from AJ Hackett’s exclusive jump pod under the Auckland Harbour Bridge, or centred around rest and relaxation at Onsen Hot Pools in Queenstown.

New Zealand sommelier Cameron Douglas says, “The Wine-tinerary showcases the best of New Zealand’s impressive wine offering for those who seek some of the best wine in the world. The destinations are plotted out to help travellers maximise their time in New Zealand, from coastlines and mountains to dining and adventure.

“It’s designed to be an easy to follow guide for the ultimate holiday, set against the backdrop of our cinematic landscapes, incredible wineries, Māori culture and of course, some of the most welcoming people in the world.”

The Wine-tinerary includes a range of transport options and accommodation suggestions to allow time to enjoy each of these iconic wine destinations in any season.

Make sure you have a sober driver or arrange for transport to and from anywhere you might be consuming alcohol – there are many guided options. Remember to factor in rest and travel days between stops.

