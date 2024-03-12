When Apple Butter opened in Monmouth Street in 2020 it’s take on Middle Eastern brunch and welcoming vide made it something of an instant success, and it continues to attract large crowds – as anyone who has spent time in the queue can attest. It also became one of the Instagram crowd’s favourite places. Now they are opening a second site on Lanham Place, just north of Oxford Circus.

Evolving from the original, this new site will offer an all-day dining experience, showcasing an array of tantalizing lunch options, all prepared with halal ingredients. On the menu are enticing lunch dishes such as Salmon Wasabi Black Rice with crispy crab, edamame beans, cucumber and avocado and Potato Gnocchi with porcini sauce and sundried tomatoes. There are also sandwiches such as the BBQ Beef with peppers, spring onion, chive sour cream with french fries and the Falafel Sandwich on brioche with mixed leaves, radishes, pickles and tahini dressing.

On the side, there will be a selection of small plates such as a Spicy Shrimp Lollipop (personally cannot wait to try one of these!), Wagyu Beef Hummus with pomegranate, pine nuts and pitta, and Crispy Halloumi Sticks to choose from. Desserts include Karak Chai Crème Brulee with English tea and mixed spices, Baklawa Rolls of filo pastry, pistachio, mascarpone and orange blossom water and the classic Apple Butter Croissant Butter Pudding with custard and pecan nuts.

And before there is a collective moan, the much loved all-day brunch from the original will still be available. It includes such now classic dishes as Truffle Scrambled Egg on brioche with creamed mushrooms and black truffle, Avocado Halloumi Toast on sourdough with beetroot moutabal, Halloumi and Fennel and Shakshuka, consisting of eggs, peppers, red onion, tomato, feta cheese and pita bread. You can also order their signature Apple Butter pancakes with a constantly changing offer of fillings. The drinks menu consists of a suitably varied selection of speciality coffees, jing-premium loose teas, iced teas, smoothies, and mocktails.

The owners hope that the new 75-seat restaurant will exudes the same charm as the original with cozy yet elegant interiors, including an enchanting apple tree installation planted centre stage.

“Opening our second Apple Butter location marks a milestone moment for us, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our unique blend of flavours and hospitality to Langham Place,” says Saleh Alayan, Creative Director of the restaurant.

Apple Butter Langham Place looks forward to welcoming guests from Friday 15th March and as with the original site, the restaurant operates on a no-reservation, walk-in basis, from 8am to 6pm Monday to Friday and 9am to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday, with opening times possibly extending later into the evening from the spring.

Bring on the Shakshuka I say….

www.applebuttercafe.com – Apple Butter Café, Langham Place, London

Related post: Former Head Chef at Corrigan’s opens Lita, a new restaurant in Marylebone