From September, the historical grill room will be celebrating game season with a specially curated menu from Executive Chef, Ramiro Lafuente Martinez at the legendary Mayfair hotel.

Renowned for its tailored service with bespoke napkins and personal knife boxes, guests can expect the finest game dishes throughout the season, alongside breathtaking theatrical touches featuring the restaurant’s original silver trolley.

Ramiro’s sample menu includes Chicken liver parfait with blackberry and orange; and Smoked squash pigeon potato tartlet with confit egg yolk to start.

Onto the mains, and expect the likes of Guinea fowl consommé, beetroot ravioli with single malt whiskey and black truffle for an added touch of luxury; or Venison & foie gras pithivier presented with a generous serving of truffled mash potatoes and Port wine jus.

Round things off with deliciously indulgent puddings like Smoked Vanilla Soufflé with Whiskey ice cream, white chocolate; or a cheese course for those who prefer a savoury finish.

To accompany the meal, pick a bottle from The Connaught’s extensive wine cellar or opt for one of their signature cocktails including a Tommy Simmons or Cherry Manhattan.

