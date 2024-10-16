The support acts for Oasis’s tour of the UK and Ireland next summer have been revealed, according to sources.

In July and August 2025, the Gallagher brothers will be heading on a huge 17-date tour across the UK and Ireland as they reunite as Oasis for the first time in 15 years.

After the confirmation of venues, ticketing debacles and the announcement of extra dates – both in the UK and abroad – it seems we’ve finally got the full lowdown on the reunion tour.

One of the only things that was still up in the air was who would be supporting the Britpop legends for the tour.

But now, sources close to the band have reportedly confirmed who will be touring the UK and Ireland with the Gallaghers next summer.

The Independent reports that Richard Ashcroft and indie rock band Cast have been booked to open for Oasis on all of their scheduled UK and Ireland dates next year.

According to the publication, Cast will perform first at each concert, followed by former The Verve frontman Ashcroft, then Oasis

An official announcement from the band is expected next week.

As a fellow Britpop and north-west icon, Ashcroft is a good friend of both Gallagher brothers, who supported The Verve back in 1993.

In fact, the song Cast No Shadow, from Oasis’s second album ‘(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?’ was written by Noel as a tribute to Ashcroft.

Speaking about the track, Noel told Select magazine that Ashcroft “always seemed to me to not be very happy about what was going on around him, almost trying too hard.”

Since The Verve broke up in 2009, Ashcroft has gone on to have a successful solo career, releasing six top 10 albums and regularly headlining festivals across the country.

Cast are another northern 90s act, having formed in Liverpool in 1992 during the Britpop boom by John Power and Peter Wilkinson, formerly of The La’s and Shack respectively.

The band split in 2001 following the release of their fourth album, but reunited nine years later, and have released three more records since.

They have supported Oasis before, when the band played their historic Knebworth shows in 1996.

Oasis has already confirmed they will be supported by Cage the Elephant for their North America tour, whilst a support has yet to be announced for their Australia dates.

