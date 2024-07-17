Billie Eilish is struggling to sell out London 02 arena gigs as fans boycott her UK tour due to the ‘extortionate’ cost.

Tickets to see the I Love You singer went on sale in May, yet large parts of the North Greenwich venue remain available to purchase

And it’s little wonder why.

The cheapest ticket is priced at £234 with some fans looking at £400 at some venues.

Taking to X, user heyitsandy_ wrote: “I’m glad Billie Eilish can’t sell out or even marginally fill any of her three dates at the O2 arena because the only way we will get cheaper ticket prices is by not buying hugely overpriced tickets. £234 being the cheapest ticket is ridiculous.”

Sam Carr added: “Baffled at how a standing ticket for Billie Eilish’s tour next year at the o2 is £250.50 for a standing ticket and that’s at face value as well 🤯.”

On Ticketmaster, the Glasgow OVO Hydro prices start at £111 for fans looking for a single ticket but two seated tickets together run at £400 per ticket.

For the July 10th, 2025, O2 London there are tickets available in the standing area and some lower sections all priced around £250.

By comparison, Taylor Swift’s UK Eras Tour tickets were priced between £58.65 and £194.75, charging £175 for standing area regardless of if you were in London or Edinburgh.

Beyonce’s 2023 Renaissance tour set fans back between £56.25 for a seated ticket and £106.80 for standing, although VIP packages ran up to £2,000.

Harry Styles’ huge Love On Tour shows ran from around £50 upwards to £326.30 for a ‘pod standing’ ticket.

