Jess Phillips took no prisoners during a Radio 4 debate with Tory MP Graham Stuart, who took a brass neck swipe at Labour’s economic policies just months after siding with Liz Truss amid her ill-fated attempts to stimulate growth.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has pledged to be Britain’s first ‘Green Chancellor’ if Labour wins the next election, setting out £28 billion of spending a year in green capital investment every year until 2030.

The plans have won the support of environmentalists, with Greenpeace saying the investment would “pay for itself over time” by “creating jobs, boosting the economy, and bringing huge benefits to society.”

But parts of the Tory Party who have expressed concerns over the government’s net zero pledge remain less sure.

Tackling the issue on Radio 4, Stuart cautioned voters over Labour’s approach to the economy, saying it could lead to unsustainable amounts of borrowing.

But Phillips was quite to fire back, saying she is not prepared to take advice “from someone who voted for Liz Truss on the economy”.

Watch the clip in full below:

Jess Phillips (@jessphillips) received rapturous applause after she dismantled Graham Stuart's attempt to do down Labour's plans for the economy 👇 pic.twitter.com/Och8pvatGm — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) December 4, 2023

