easyJet is ramping up a scheme to donate thousands of former crew uniforms to jobseekers across the UK, after new data revealed the high cost of professional clothing is a major, and often overlooked, barrier to employment.

The airline’s initiative, which first launched for schoolchildren in late 2025 through charity partner Level Trust, will now focus on adults struggling to afford smart workwear for interviews and new roles. Items including trousers, shirts, jumpers, blazers and coats will be repurposed and distributed through local charities near easyJet’s airport bases.

The expansion comes as Office for National Statistics figures released this week show unemployment has risen by 5.2 per cent – the highest level in almost five years – leaving nearly two million people aged 16 and over out of work, despite an estimated 734,000 vacancies nationwide.

New research commissioned by easyJet suggests clothing costs are contributing to the mismatch. More than seven in ten respondents (71 per cent) said the expense of smart attire prevents them from buying suitable outfits, while 57 per cent feel disadvantaged in the job market because of it. Almost half (46 per cent) reported that concerns about their appearance had negatively affected their interview performance.

By contrast, 83 per cent said access to appropriate clothing would help them present more confidently, and 89 per cent believe it would improve their chances of securing a job. Demand for donated clothing is high, with 79 per cent saying they would wear second-hand business attire if it were in good condition and free.

Lahiru Ranasinghe, Director of Sustainability at easyJet, said the project began as a waste-reduction effort but quickly revealed a deeper social impact.

“This initiative started with a simple goal: divert uniforms from landfill and repurpose as many items as possible,” he said. “What we didn’t anticipate was the strong demand and the impact these items could have — including increasing people’s chances of securing jobs.”

The first adult-focused rollout will begin with Luton-based charity NOAH Enterprise, which supported more than 1,000 people in 2025. The scheme will expand from March 2026 to partners near key easyJet bases including Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Liverpool, with plans to extend across the airline’s European network later in the year.

Jo Anderson, CEO of NOAH Enterprise, said partnerships with businesses such as easyJet are “essential” to helping people facing homelessness and poverty rebuild their lives.

Donated uniforms will be de-branded, sorted and distributed locally, with thousands of items expected to reach jobseekers over the coming months – turning surplus airline clothing into a practical tool for tackling unemployment.