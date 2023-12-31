Customs experts are warning that next year will see another period of change for border controls – cautioning that it is vital for UK businesses to understand how these changes affect the way they import their goods or face potentially damaging consequences.

As part of its ongoing implementation of border controls resulting from Brexit, the UK will next year introduce additional requirements for live animals or animal products, and plants, fruit, vegetables, cut flowers, trees or used agricultural machinery imported from the EU.

The Government has already estimated the cost of these additional controls will impact business by £330 million per year.

From 31 January 2024 there will be the requirement for health certification to be provided on import. Physical and documentary checks on Sanitary and Phytosanitary goods will be introduced on 30 April 2024.

And from 30 April 2024, the UK will introduce the requirement for physical and documentary checks on certain goods. To support the introduction these checks, the UK will be introducing the Common Health Entry Documents for all live animal, HRFNAO and animal product imports from the EU.

Andrew Thurston, Customs Duty lead at MHA explains, “Without a full understanding of the changes that coming over the next few months and preparing for significant upheaval, importers may experience delays in the supply chain or even the seizures of goods.

“If a business is involved in the import of animal or plant products, it must review these new requirements now, or face the possibility that it is not ready for 31 January.”

