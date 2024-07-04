Thursday is “not a good night for the SNP”, Nicola Sturgeon has said as the exit poll suggests the party could drop to as few as 10 seats.

The BBC/ITV/Sky survey was published as polls closed at 10pm, predicting a 170 seat majority for Labour across the UK.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party’s success appears to have extended north of the border, with the SNP losing 38 seats compared with the 2019 election.

Speaking on ITV, the ex-SNP leader reacted minutes after the exit poll suggested her party could lose 38 seats compared to the 2019 election.

“This is not a good night for the SNP on these numbers,” she said.

“I think there will be a question about whether there was enough in the campaign to give out, effectively, a USP to the SNP in an election that was about getting the Tories out and replacing them with Labour.”

The first result in Scotland is expected to be Rutherglen, which could declare at 1am.

