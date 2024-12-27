Sir Keir Starmer has paid tribute to his younger brother, Nick, after he passed away on Boxing Day.

The prime minister described his brother as a “wonderful man”, saying in a statement: “He met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour. We will miss him very much.

“I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.”

A spokesperson for Sir Keir added in a statement: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer.

“Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer. We ask for privacy for Nick’s wider family at this time.”

Starmer had been due to go on holiday with his family on Friday but it is understood he will now stay at home.

