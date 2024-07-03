Water companies across Britain are braced for a slew of legal challenges after the Supreme Court ruled that they can be sued for dumping sewage.

A judgement made on Tuesday means that private landowners and individuals can seek redress for sewage released into UK waterways in what has been described as a “landmark moment” in the battle against dirty water.

United Utilities had argued that only regulators could take action against water companies per the 1991 Water Industry Act, which privatised the sector.

However, the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Manchester Ship Canal Company Limited was entitled to claim for damages from sewage pollution.

“Owners of waterways may now consider taking action against sewerage undertakers for polluting water, and it is very possible that we could now see an increase in this type of legal claim,” said Andrew Ross, partner at Charles Russell Speechlys.

Jennine Walker, interim head of legal at the Good Law Project, said: “We hope this landmark ruling empowers people and businesses to use the courts to challenge industrial-scale polluters like United Utilities, who have put profits and the shareholder interest over protecting our environment.”

Environmental campaigner Feargal Sharkey said the ruling was “massive”. Writing on X, he said it opened the way for “1,000s of claims by fishing clubs, swimmers, riparian owners” against water companies.

