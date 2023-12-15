Full footage of Suella Braverman being tricked into receiving the D*ck Of The Year award has been released on YouTube.

Following the annual vote by viewers of Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning show The Last Leg, the former Home Secretary was personally delivered her prestigious award earlier today.

YouTube sensations Josh Pieters and Archie Manners were able to personally award Suella with her prize as she attended a small boat launch and posed for photographs on the invitation of the YouTube stars. Suella graciously agreed to attend following the invitation just a week ago.

Following the naming ceremony for their new vessel, and after pausing for a photocall, Suella was surprised with the real reason for her invitation. In front of waiting photographers, and to polite applause, she was announced as the 2023 winner of The Last Leg’s Dick Of the Year Award.

Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, both 30, from London, said: “We knew Suella liked boats, and photocalls, so we hope she will forgive us for setting up this ruse which was really all about celebrating her and her award. We were delighted to be part of this surprise and on behalf of all of the viewers of The Last Leg who voted for her we would like to congratulate her on the win. She has been nominated before but fought off some really stiff competition this year.”

Adam Hills, host of The Last Leg said: “Unlike being homeless, being a Dick is a lifestyle choice, and our viewers decreed that Suella Braverman embraced that choice wholeheartedly. It only seemed right to give her the award in person, and who better than Josh and Archie to ensure she received it in style.”

Since January 2014, The Last Leg has awarded the “Dick of the Year” prize. Nominees are suggested by the hosts and viewers via X. The shortlist is then voted on by the viewers via X using the hashtag #dickoftheyear. Past winners have included Putin, Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock.

Watch the clip in full below:

