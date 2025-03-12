Huge changes will be made to the UK sick pay rules next month, with some 1.3 million Brits set to be eligible for it for the first time.

Due to current sick pay rules, those receiving £123 a week are not entitled to statutory sick pay, which is currently £116.75 per week for full-time workers.

However, changes coming into effect next month as part of the government’s Employment Rights Bill and will mean that people who early below that £123 mark can start to earn sick pay.

Statutory sick pay is set to rise to £118.75, while low earners will finally be able to claim sick pay for whichever amount is lower out of that or 80% of their average weekly pay next year.

There are around 1.3 million people in the UK that earn less than £123 a week who will now be able to claim sick pay, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

According to the British Government, many people will be £100 better a week due to this change.

Rights are not a given. Workers deserve a better deal.



Our Employment Rights Bill puts more money in people’s pockets and delivers improvements that can be felt by working people.#MakeWorkPay pic.twitter.com/5tAXgZXozS — Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Gov (@mhclg) March 4, 2025

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall said: “For too long, sick workers have had to decide between staying at home and losing a day’s pay, or soldiering on at their own risk just to make ends meet.

“No-one should ever have to choose between their health and earning a living, which is why we are making this landmark change.

“The new rate is good for workers and fair on businesses as part of our plan to boost rights and make work pay, while delivering our plan for change.”

Today, the Employment Rights Bill returns to the Commons.



✅ Day one rights

✅ Strengthening parental leave

✅ Expanding sick pay

✅ Banning fire & rehire and exploitative zero-hours contracts



The biggest upgrade to workers’ rights in a generation #MakeWorkPay — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) March 11, 2025

The Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner MP said: “What we put into our workforce, we get back and more.

“That’s why we’re making Statutory Sick Pay a right for every worker for the first time so people can stay in work rather than risk dropping out.

“This is a pro-worker, pro-business government in action – boosting productivity, while ensuring people don’t have to choose between health and wealth, helping deliver our Plan for Change.”

Secretary-general of the Trades Union Congress Paul Nowak has said that he would like to see “a wider review of the statutory sick pay rate” in the UK as it has one of the lowest rates of sick pay among developed nations.

The British Chambers of Commerce has called these new ammendments a “fair compromise.”

Related: Parliament to debate petition to ‘stop Musk interference’ in UK politics