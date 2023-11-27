Sandi Toksvig’s comments about Nigel Farage appearing on this year’s I’m a Celebrity will resonate with the countless number of people boycotting the show owing to his inclusion.

The former UKIPer became the latest politician to head to the jungle in a bid to rehabilitate his image, following in the wake of Matt Hancock, who infamously headed Down Under after serving as the health secretary during the Covid-19 pandemic.

During Sunday’s episode, Farage said when he first stood in an election he said he did not care “if no one votes” for him.

He added: “I feel better about myself for doing this. I believe I’m doing the right thing.”

While making dinner, Fred Sirieix interrupted saying: “The thing is Nigel, you destroyed the economy”, leading to a heated debate.

Loving @fredsirieix1 challenging Nigel Farage on #Brexit, holding him responsible for destroying the economy. #ImACelebrity



Fred went on, “One thing they said during the Brexit vote is ‘we’re going to get £350M a week that we can redirect to the NHS and build new hospitals and… pic.twitter.com/3vo1e1aIY0 — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) November 27, 2023

Speaking to the i, Sandi Toksvig was asked for her feelings on reality television, insisting she’d “never” want to appear on any of them as a contestant.

She also shared her take on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! inviting Matt Hancock and Nigel Farage to compete, lamenting: “How can we find these men eating testicles amusing? After all that they’ve done? It’s nauseating.”

Spot on, Sandi. Spot on.

