Conservative MP Sajid Javid has said Trevor Noah is “simply wrong” in claiming Rishi Sunak experienced a racist “backlash” after becoming the UK’s first British-Asian Prime Minister.

In a video posted on Twitter from his US satirical news programme The Daily Show, presenter and comedian Noah alleged there were people saying “now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain”.

Addressing the accusations, former chancellor and health secretary Mr Javid reshared the clip and wrote: “Simply wrong. A narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality.

“Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement.”

Simply wrong. A narrative catered to his audience, at a cost of being completely detached from reality.



Britain is the most successful multiracial democracy on earth and proud of this historic achievement. https://t.co/D6k8IUZx0I — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) October 27, 2022

Responding to Noah’s “backlash” comments, a Downing Street spokeswoman said: “I’ve not asked the Prime Minister about that. But you heard the words in the House (of Commons) on Wednesday with regard to the Prime Minister and you’ve also seen words from other world leaders and reaction to his appointment as Prime Minister.”

When asked whether Mr Sunak believes Britain is a racist country, the spokeswoman added: “No he doesn’t.”

Related links: Rishi Sunak reimposes ban on fracking lifted by Liz Truss