Lidl has announced almost all of its stores will close for three days over the festive period.

The discount supermarket chain will shut all of 960 of its shops on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, with the majority of stores also being closed on Boxing Day.

Opening times will vary across the country, so customers should check the Lidl store finder tool to find out when their local store is open.

In recent years, the supermarket has decided to close its doors on Boxing Day, and this year is no different.

The chain has also revealed when its busiest times will be over the Christmas period.

According to Lidl, last year’s data showed that the busiest times in store were around midday, with the highest levels of footfall being recorded between 12pm and 2pm.

The supermarket recommends that customers who want to miss the midday rush should instead opt to shop between 8am and 10am, or 6pm onwards, which Lidl data showed to be the quietest times in store.

In terms of which day is set to be the busiest, Lidl said it expects the last Friday before Christmas to see the most footfall, which this year will be December 22.

Lidl will be joining the likes of Aldi, Poundland, Iceland, and Home Bargains by shutting on December 26th.

Aldi announced earlier this month its decision to shut all stores on Boxing Day, saying they want to give their staff “more time to spend with their families.”

So, if you suddenly realised you’ve forgotten something over the festive period, double check whether your local store is open, or you might have to wait until the 27th.