Rail union chief Mick Lynch has reflected on “positive” talks with the Transport Secretary ahead of a fresh round of rail strikes – but warned “warm words” are not enough to bring about a resolution.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said Mark Harper had agreed to set out in writing how he sees the body’s dispute with rail operators “going forward”.

Harper will also “consider” setting up a liaison group at ministerial level, so the industry and trade unions can speak with those in Government about how a settlement can come about, Lynch said.

But the union boss said the RMT was “no closer” to calling off the upcoming strikes, insisting no such movement would happen until it had a “reasonable offer on the table” to put to its members.

Lynch said he had asked Harper to outline exactly “the mechanics of how a resolution will be facilitated” in his letter, which he hoped would be delivered on Thursday.

