Citizens Advice has called for a drive to improve the energy efficiency of the homes of 31 million people to a “C” rating by 2030 to cut consumers’ bills by £24 billion.

The large-scale drive would also save the NHS £2 billion and cut new cases of childhood asthma by 650,000 while creating an economic and social boost for regions with the most inefficient housing, the charity said.

It said public and private investment in an “urgent” programme of retrofitting would tackle health inequalities, reduce household energy bills and help the UK reach its net zero targets.

A study by the advisory service found that more than 15 million homes across Great Britain are energy-inefficient.

It said 13 million of these could be upgraded to achieve a “C” Energy Performance Certificate.

Its research also suggests that upgrading homes to EPC C level would prevent 570,000 children and adults developing mental health conditions associated with cold homes.

This would reduce the number of days of school and work missed due to illness and likely reduce the number of people kept out of work due to ongoing health conditions in the long term, it argued.

Citizens Advice chief executive Dame Clare Moriarty said: “The impact of raising minimum energy standards would be profound, giving a boost to household budgets, improving people’s health, increasing energy security and helping the UK reach its net zero targets.

“This report shows that insulating our homes is about so much more than reducing energy bills. It’s a long-term solution that makes running the NHS cheaper and boosts quality of life in areas that need it most.

“The Government must make improving our draughty homes a top priority.”

