Boris Johnson faces a televised grilling by MPs investigating claims he knowingly misled Parliament over the “partygate” affair in a hearing which could determine his future as a MP.

The former prime minister is expected to be questioned for around four hours by the Commons Privileges Committee over his denials of No 10 parties during the pandemic in violation of lockdown rules.

If he is found to have deliberately misled the House then he could be suspended as a MP, potentially leading to a by-election in his west London constituency.

Ahead of the hearing, Johnson acknowledged some of the statements he made when the story first broke at the end of 2021 had been wrong, but insisted they had not been “intentionally or recklessly” misleading.

“In good faith”

He said claims no rules or guidelines had been broken and that there had been no parties had been made “in good faith” based on assurances he had been given by his advisers, including former No 10 communications director Jack Doyle.

However an interim report by committee early this month noted Mr Johnson had been present at a series of gatherings when it would have been “obvious” to him that social distancing guidelines had been breached.

It released internal Downing Street messages showing advisers “struggling” to explain how such conduct was within the rules.

In a bullish statement issued on Tuesday evening, the ex-premier however insisted he was “very much” looking forward to his appearance before the committee.

“I believe that the evidence conclusively shows that I did not knowingly or recklessly mislead Parliament. The committee has produced not a shred of evidence to show that I have,” he said.

