‘Farage Riots’ have been trending on social media as disorder continues to break out across the country.

The Reform UK has remained eerily quiet over the past few days as protests escalated on the back of the tragic stabbings in Southport.

In Rotherham, South Yorkshire, masked rioters launched lengths of wood and sprayed fire extinguishers at police officers outside a Holiday Inn Express.

Videos from social media appeared to show demonstrators storming into the hotel, with reports of a fire inside.

A police helicopter circled overhead, and at least one injured officer in riot gear was carried away as the atmosphere turned febrile.

Elsewhere, Greater Manchester Police said a Section 34 dispersal notice has been authorised covering Bolton until 10pm on Sunday, where a protest is expected later.

Merseyside Police have introduced two section 60 orders giving officers greater stop-and-search powers covering Liverpool and Southport.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has given police his “full backing” to take any action necessary to respond to “extremists” attempting to “sow hate”.

But Reform UK leader Farage has been eerily quiet:

Nigel Farage last night: pic.twitter.com/WZPVqO4FTS — Parody Keir Starmer (@Parody_PM) August 3, 2024

