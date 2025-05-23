This year’s Eurovision winner, JJ, has called for Israel to be banned from next year’s contest.

The 24-year-old won this year’s competition in Switzerland, representing Austria with his song Wasted Love.

There were plenty of protests about Israel’s participation at this year’s Eurovision, due to their ongoing bombardment of Gaza, which has seen thousands of lives lost and the blockade of humanitarian aid.

Yuval Raphael represented Israel this year and the 24-year-old ended up finishing second.

Speaking to Spanish outlet El País, JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, said: “It is very disappointing to see that Israel is still participating in the contest.

“I would like next year’s Eurovision to be held in Vienna and without Israel. But the ball is in the EBU’s court. We, the artists, can only raise our voices on the matter.”

He also spoke on Eurovision’s decision to ban pride flags at this year’s contest.

JJ said: “Although I was comforted to know that the audience could do it, I tried to sneak in a flag during the finals. But I got caught.

“I had it tucked away in a pocket of my pants, and someone from the organisation saw what I was carrying. Just before I went on stage, they told me, ‘That’s not your country’s flag; you can’t display it.’ I almost made it.”

However, he refuses to be silenced and hopes to use his platform following his win.

He added: “I’m going to take the opportunity and use this platform as huge as Eurovision to advocate for rights for the whole queer community and to make sure we have more equality.

“There is still a huge stigma around us, and unfortunately, Europe is becoming more and more conservative, taking steps backwards.

“It’s very, very disappointing and something needs to be done about it.”

