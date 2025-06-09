The government is reportedly considering a new two-hour social media limit for children in the UK.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle spoke to Laura Kuennesberg and said he was looking at the “addictive nature of some of the apps and smartphones” when asked if they were considering time limits.

The proposals being considered include a ban on accessing social media apps during school hours and after 10pm.

A decision is yet to be made on what age groups the new rules could apply to.

Other proposals being considered include raising the digital age of consent to 16.

Currently set at 13, this is the age at which young people can consent to their data being processed by sites online.

Kyle told The Mirror: “I have been working really hard on a package of measures that will move online safety forwards under this Labour government, and I can’t wait to start talking about it when I have the opportunity in the not too distant future.

“But I can say right now that my approach will nail down some of the safety challenges that people face online, but also start to embrace those measures that deliver a much healthier life for children online, and that’s what I want young people to have, a developmental safe and nourishing childhood online, just as we strive to for young people offline.”

