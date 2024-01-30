CCTV footage from a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin has captured the moment Israeli forces infiltrated the facility disguised in medical uniforms and civilian clothes.

The video – which has yet to be verified but marries up with multiple reports of a counterterrorism operation in the area – shows troops, who are believed to be Israeli commandos, moving through wards in disguise, using a baby carrier and a wheelchair as props.

Three people in the hospital were assassinated using weapons fitted with silencers, according to Hospital director Naji Nazzal.

It is believed those killed were associated with Hamas.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa named the three men as Muhammad Jalamnah, Muhammad Ayman Ghazawi and Basel Ayman Ghazawi.

“The operation was carried out at the hospital’s rehabilitation ward where Basel Ghazawi had been undergoing treatment,” the hospital’s director said.

Isreal have claimed he was “planned to carry out a terror attack in the immediate future and used the hospital as a hiding place and therefore was neutralised”.

If you Watch and Share ANYTHING today. Let it be this. One of the most abhorrent war crimes documented in clear sight. ICJ, the world take note. Now.



This the exact moment when an Israeli undercover forces, dressed as Palestinian patients, raid Bin Cena hospital and execute… pic.twitter.com/4RVYqoSbIS — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) January 30, 2024

Israel has come under heavy criticism for its raids on hospitals in Gaza, which have acted as a shelter for displaced people and also as a critical yet struggling lifeline for the tens of thousands of Palestinians wounded in the war.

Gaza’s health care system, which was already feeble before the war, has been on the verge of collapse, buckling under the scores of patients, the lack of resources – including fuel and medical necessities blocked by Israeli restrictions — and the repeated fighting surrounding and inside hospitals.

Israel says militants use hospitals, especially in Gaza, to hide out or to launch operations from.

The military has found underground tunnels in the vicinity of hospitals, and says it has located weapons and vehicles used in the October 7 attack on hospital grounds.

The war was triggered by Hamas’ attack, when hundreds of militants stormed across the border, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250 others.

The attack set off a blistering air, sea and ground offensive that has killed more than 26,000 people in Gaza and wounded more than 65,000, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

The ministry count does not distinguish between fighters and non-combatants, but it says about two-thirds of the dead are women and children.

The fighting has sparked a humanitarian catastrophe, displacing 85 per cent of the tiny coastal enclave’s population, levelling vast swaths of it, and pushing a quarter of residents to starvation, according to the United Nations.

