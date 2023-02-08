Carol Vorderman stylishly hit back at former Sun editor Kelvin MacKenzie after he called her a “Welsh windbag” on Twitter.

The ex-red top man lashed out at the TV personality following a debate over teachers handing out toothbrushes to impoverished children.

New research has revealed four out of five UK teachers have given toothbrushes and toothpaste to students to help improve the oral health of children.

A survey of secondary teachers by hygiene poverty charity Beauty Banks and the British Dental Association (BDA) has revealed that 81 per cent of teachers say some children in their school have no access to toothpaste, with 41 per cent saying this leads to them being socially excluded because of poor oral hygiene.

Commenting on the findings LBC’s Nick Ferrari said: “If you are a mum and/or a dad and you haven’t got money to buy your child a toothbrush, you should never have become a parent in the first place.”

I grew up in poverty & language like this is humiliating. My Mum (3 kids & 5 part time jobs) could only afford 1 tub of hot water/week. Sunday night a few inches of hot water in the bath & we'd take it in turns to wash quickly. No money for heating/clothes but she was a great Mum — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 6, 2023

The comments have provoked outrage on social media, with Carol Vorderman saying: “I grew up in poverty & language like this is humiliating. My Mum (3 kids & 5 part time jobs) could only afford 1 tub of hot water/week. Sunday night a few inches of hot water in the bath & we’d take it in turns to wash quickly. No money for heating/clothes but she was a great Mum.”

MacKenzie also waded in, stating there is nothing controversial about Ferrari’s comments.

Vorderman calmly hit back, though, with this stylish tweet:

Kelvin @kelvmackenzie Welsh windbag here🙋‍♀️

Btw is the Welsh adjective meant to be insulting?

Yr rantings do often become confused, bless u

Let me get this right, I & others like me born into poverty should not have been born at all according to yr idea of society? (Nick Ferrari) https://t.co/zanRBJZjIa — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) February 6, 2023

