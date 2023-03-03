Representatives for misogynistic influencer Andrew Tate have revealed he has a “dark spot on his lung” that is “most likely a tumour.”

The 36-year-old former kickboxer-turned-influencer and his brother, Tristan Tate, are being detained in Romania on alleged rape and human trafficking offences since their arrest in December.

Before his arrest, Tate reportedly attended a medical consultation with doctors in Dubai about his “serious” health condition that must “not be taken lightly”, his team told MailOnline.

Since his arrest, Tate has been receiving medical treatment in Romania for the medical condition – and the influencer said he remains “strong” and “in good shape”.

Tate’s doctors reportedly wrote in medical documents that he has a lesion of his upper right lung. His doctor said this could be a sign of a carinoid tumour – a rare type of slow-growing cancer.

A spokesman for Tate told MailOnline on today (March 3): ‘Tate has a dark spot on his lung, most likely a tumour.”

His doctors are now requesting that Tate is released from prison in Romania so that he can be treated in Dubai for the health issue.

Last month, Tate’s detention in jail was extended by a judge for a third time.

He is being held alongside his brother and two others on suspicion of organised crime and human trafficking.

None of the four suspects have been formally charged, but detectives have now been granted more time to build a case against him.

Romania’s anti-organized crime agency, DIICOT, petitioned to have the Tate brothers remain in prison, according to the Associated Press, however the two women have been released on house arrest.

The judge ruled that the “particular dangerousness of the defendants” as well as their capacity “to exercise permanent psychological control over the victims” was reason enough to keep Andrew and Tristan behind bars for now.

According to the BBC, lawyers for the Tate brothers said prosecutors didn’t submit any new evidence to justify keeping the two locked up in detention for another 30 days.