LOTTO RESULTS Wednesday, 23 October 2024 Numbers: 06, 09, 23, 27, 45, 51 Bonus Ball: 47 Estimated Jackpot: £5.2 Million To claim your prize and verify your numbers go to The National Lottery website.

Claiming your prize

All National Lottery and Euro Millions draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days after the day of the draw (unless you follow the procedure which allows you to claim within seven days after the end of the claim period).

For more info visit The National Lottery games on The National Lottery website are promoted by Camelot UK Lotteries Limited under licence.

Disclaimer: Please note that we retrieve our Lotto, EuroMillions, Set for Life, and ThunderBall numbers via a third party. We aim to bring you the Lottery results instantly after the draw has been made, faster than any other news outlet. However please ensure that you check your numbers at the official National Lottery page. TheLondonEconomic.com cannot be held responsible for any misprints, typos or inaccuracies that lead to any financial loss or failure to claim winnings.