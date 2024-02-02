The hilarious clip has been doing the rounds online.

It shows the woman, who has now come forward as Lisa Roland, trying to get through a small opening at the top of a window, before ending up upside down once inside.

During the ride her, ahem, assets, come out on full show, sending the people trying to help her into complete hysterics.

The clip, which was taken in summer of 2023, has amassed millions of views across social media.

Now, though, she has made an appearance on This Morning, where she had Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary falling apart as she recalled how she ended up ‘hanging like a bat’ from a window in her own home.

Take a look at the clip for yourself here:

Roland explained that she had left the house to do some ordinary errands, but once outside of her home realised she needed to go to the bathroom.

“I don’t think that far ahead – as we can see,” she said.

However, she soon had that dreaded realisation that she had left her house keys inside.

Along with her sister, she devised a plan to get back into her home by attempting to get through a small window that was open downstairs.

Naturally, though, this didn’t go exactly to plan, and as she pushed herself through the window with the help of her sister, her dress got all caught up and her chest ended up on display for the whole street to see.

“When I turned around and actually saw her lills hanging out it was like…I was completely dead,” her sister, also called Lisa, said.

Rowland herself recalled: “I tried to put it [her boob] back in! If you look, I tried while I was hanging and then they both…I let go of everything.”

In the interview, she revealed the most embarrassing part of the whole incident – that during the whole kerfuffle, she weed on herself.

“I weed. Yeah. I did. I couldn’t move, I was hanging like a bat,” Rowland recalled.

“When I fell to the ground covered in urine, I think I was past the point of panic! I think I’d passed every point.”

Her sister added: “She come out the house and she was like literally, it’s gone down my neck. I couldn’t breathe, there was nothing I could do.”

Rowland explained that she had no idea the incident had gone viral until she received a phone call informing her.

“I didn’t know whether to laugh, cry, or lie,” she said.

“When I saw the amount of positive comments….the response, everyones just like – the laughter! I love a bit of laughter. If it’s laughter it’s all good.

“We didn’t put it on any social media, we sent it between my mum’s friends.

“Some woman – cheers Ruth in Northern Ireland! No one knows her, we don’t know her, we don’t know how she got it. But thank you Ruth, we’ve had a nice day out out of it.”

Related: Private school parents say ski trips and music lessons ‘are breaking us’